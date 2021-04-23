NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow by $ 76.44 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.
The prevention of fraud and malicious attacks is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of AI experts will hamper the market growth.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 56% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in North America. The increasing spending of big technology companies on developing AI for multiple applications in diverse industries will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- CognitiveScale
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
