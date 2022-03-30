DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Dryer Market, By Product, By Drying Mechanism, By Automation, By Mounting Technique, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,928 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hand dryer market volume is 3,430.5 thousand units in 2021 owing to the rising demand.
The hand dryer market is rising at a substantial rate owing to increasing product adoptions, requirement for low operational spending, rise in demand for clean energy technology, and continuously increasing acceptance of innovative hand dryers in the emerging countries. Many end user industries, such as healthcare, offices, among others, prefer fully automatic hand dryers, with less noise emission.
On the other hand, the high initial installation cost of the devices depletes the preference rate of hand dryers by the customers, thus, hampering the growth rate of the market to a certain extent.
Growth Influencers:
Growing demand for environmental-friendly devices
The governments in many emerging countries, as well as private agencies and stakeholders in the energy industry are raising awareness regarding the use of clean energy, sustainable products, and devices that cause less damage to the environment. Thus, such moves are favouring power-saving devices, as well as paper saving initiatives, thus contributing to the growth of the hand dryers market.
Increasing number of construction activities
The growing infrastructural opportunities and developments all around the globe is contributing directly to the high demand of hair dryers. The inclination of customers towards smart infrastructure is aiding in the growth rate. Moreover, the rising number of restaurants, food chains, resorts, and hotels pave the way for innovative hand drying devices.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global hand dryer market include American Dryer, LLC, Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Inc., Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, among others.
The key ten players in the market hold approximately 35% to 45% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Panasonic launched a hairdryer in India powered with Panasonic's patented nanoe and Platinum ions technology. The company has sold more than 10 million nanoe hairdryers worldwide, and this innovative product caters to the growing grooming-at-home needs of consumers, priced at INR 6,999, and available on ecommerce sites.
