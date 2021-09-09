NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the industrial barcode scanner market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 388.38 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The evolution of industry 4.0 is notably driving the industrial barcode scanner market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of industrial barcode scanners may impede market growth.
The industrial barcode scanner market is segmented by product (mobile computers, handheld scanners, and ring scanners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The US is the key market for industrial barcode scanner market in North America. 27% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Datalogic Spa
- EUROTECH Spa
- Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
