DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instrumentation Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Instrumentation Cables Market to Reach $842.4 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instrumentation Cables estimated at US $700.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US $842.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Instrumentation Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.
- Belden, Inc.
- General Cable Corporation
- KEI Industries Ltd.
- Nexans
- Olympic Wire and Cable Corporation
- Prysmian Group
- RPG Cables Ltd.
- RS Components Ltd.
- Southwire Company LLC
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- TELDOR Cables & Systems Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Instrumentation Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6qe0y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716