The Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) is estimated to be USD 20.44 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 70.07 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.94%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, Aethon Inc, Amazon.Com Inc, Blufin Robotics Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, ECA Group, Fanuc Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT). Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT) using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT). The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Adoption by E-Commerce Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Application Areas Owing to Integration of Robots with Various Technologies
4.1.3 Short Payback Period and ROI
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Research & Development
4.2.2 Long Process of New Product Development
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand of Robots in Education Sector
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Implementation of High-Quality and Reliable Robots and Testing Them With Suitable Solutions
4.4.2 Data Security and Interoperability Issues
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensors
6.3 Actuators
6.4 Power Source
6.5 Control Systems
6.6 Other (Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical)
7 Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Software
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Real Time Streaming Analytics
7.3 Security Solution
7.4 Data Management
7.5 Remote Monitoring System
7.6 Network Bandwidth Management
8 Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Device Management Platform
8.3 Application Management Platform
8.4 Network Management Platform
9 Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Professional Services
9.2.1 Deployment and Integration
9.2.2 Support and Maintenance
9.2.3 Consulting Services
9.3 Managed Services
10 Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT), By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots
10.2.1 Automotive
10.2.2 Electronics
10.2.3 Food and Beverages
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Service Sector
10.3.1 Personal Services
10.3.1.1 Domestic
10.3.1.2 Entertainment
10.3.1.3 Others
10.3.2 Professional Services
10.3.2.1 Defense and Security
10.3.2.2 Field
10.3.2.3 Medical
10.3.2.4 Underwater
10.3.2.5 Logistics
10.3.2.6 Tel
11 Americas' Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Internet of Robotic Things Market (IoRT)
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 ABB Ltd
16.2 Aethon Inc
16.3 Amazon.Com Inc
16.4 Blufin Robotics Corp
16.5 Cisco Systems Inc
16.6 ECA Group
16.7 Fanuc Corp
16.8 Geckosytems International Corp
16.9 Google Inc
16.10 Honda Motors Co. Ltd
16.11 Intel Corp
16.12 Irobot Corp
16.13 Kuka AG
16.14 Northrop Grumman Corp
16.15 Omron Adept Technologies Inc
16.16 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
16.18 Yaskawa Electric Corp
17 Appendix
