According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Relational Database Market by database in detail, segmenting the market by SQL database and No SQL database. The scope of the report covers market for relational database deployment model which includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. It provides in-sights on software that segregates into database application builder, data scaling & replication, backup & recovery, database encryption and others. Lastly, the Relational Database Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Relational Database Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Major players in Relational Database Market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PostgreSQL, Amazon.com, Inc, MariaDB, and Informix Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Salesforce Inc., Google Inc., Amazon, Centurylink cloud among others.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology
2.5.1. Market Size
2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources
2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources
2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Database
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Deployment Model
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Software
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Services
4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Organization Size
4.6. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By End User
4.7. Impact of Covid-19 On Market , By Region
5. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY DATABASE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. SQL Database
5.3. No SQL Database
6. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Public Cloud
6.3. Private Cloud
6.4. Hybrid Cloud
7. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY SOFTWARE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Database Application Builder
7.3. Data Scaling & Replication
7.4. Backup & Recovery
7.5. Database Encryption
7.6. Others
8. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY SERVICES
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Training and Consulting Services,
8.3. System and Network Integration,
8.4. Deployment and Maintenance
9. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Large Enterprises
9.3. SME's
10. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY END USER
10.1. Introduction
10.2. BFSI
10.3. Government and Public Sector
10.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.5. IT & Telecommunication
10.6. Retail
10.7. Education
10.8. Others
11. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. U.S.
11.2.2. Canada
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. U.K.
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Rest of Europe
11.4. Asia Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. Japan
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
11.5. Rest of the World
11.5.1. Middle East
11.5.2. Africa
11.5.3. Latin America
12. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Top Companies Ranking
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Recent Developments
12.4.1. New Product Launch
12.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
12.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. Oracle Corporation
13.2. Microsoft Corporation
13.3. SAP SE
13.4. Teradata Corporation
13.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
13.6. PostgreSQL
13.7. Amazon.com, Inc
13.8. MariaDB
13.9. Informix Corporation
13.10. Rackspace Inc.
13.11. Salesforce Inc.
13.12. Google Inc.
13.13. Amazon
13.14. Centurylink cloud
