DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics Market Research Report by Deployment Mode, by Component, by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Security Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 9.64 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.24 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.95% to reach USD 24.67 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Security Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Security Analytics Market, including Alert Logic, Inc., Assuria, Broadcom, inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exabeam, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, Fortinet, Inc, Gurucul, Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hillstone Networks, Huntsman Security, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Rapid7, RSA Security LLC, Securonix, Inc., and Splunk Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Security Analytics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Security Analytics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Security Analytics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Security Analytics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Security Analytics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Security Analytics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Security Analytics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance
5.1.1.2. Rising dependence on IoT and cloud computing
5.1.1.3. Surge in analytic-driven platforms for intelligent threat analysis
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of trained IT security talent
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging need for balanced security approach
5.1.3.2. Ongoing big data analytics and cloud infrastructure for security analytics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of automation across regions
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Security Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud
6.3. On-Premises
7. Security Analytics Market, by Organization Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8. Security Analytics Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Services
8.3. Solutions
9. Security Analytics Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Application Security Analytics
9.3. Endpoint Security Analytics
9.4. Network Security Analytics
9.5. Web Security Analytics
10. Security Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3. Consumer Goods and Retail
10.4. Energy and Utilities
10.5. Government and Defense
10.6. Healthcare
10.7. IT and Telecom
10.8. Manufacturing
11. Americas Security Analytics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Security Analytics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Alert Logic, Inc.
15.2. Assuria
15.3. Broadcom, inc
15.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.
15.5. Exabeam, Inc.
15.6. FireEye, Inc.
15.7. Forcepoint
15.8. Fortinet, Inc
15.9. Gurucul
15.10. Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company)
15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.12. Hillstone Networks
15.13. Huntsman Security
15.14. International Business Machines Corporation
15.15. Juniper Networks
15.16. Juniper Networks, Inc.
15.17. LogRhythm, Inc.
15.18. McAfee Corp.
15.19. NortonLifeLock Inc.
15.20. Rapid7
15.21. RSA Security LLC
15.22. Securonix, Inc.
15.23. Splunk Inc.
16. Appendix
