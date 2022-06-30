DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for smart medical devices reached $56.4 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $122.8 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The implantable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $32.1 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $69.7 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The wearable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $13.9 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $35.2 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report will provide detailed exposure to the smart medical devices market, analyzing the market trends with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026), and regional markets. The report highlights smart medical devices' current and future market potential and offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, covering regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2026 and market share for key market players.
The market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market in this report is segmented into wearable, non-wearable, and implantable medical devices. The applications of smart medical devices considered in this report include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology, sleep disorders, and others.
The regional market analysis of smart medical devices is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because of the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
The Report Includes
- 14 data tables and 14 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global market for smart medical devices within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for smart medical devices, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for smart medical devices, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
- Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
- Analysis of market opportunities with detailed Porter's five forces analysis for the smart medical devices market
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Novo Nordisk
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Wide Range of Potential Applications of Smart Medical Devices
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Globally
- Increasing Adoption of Smart Medical Device Technologies
- Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare
- Market Restraints
- Limitations Associated with Smart Medical Devices
- Product Recall
- Growing Vulnerability of Devices and Data Security
- Market Opportunities
- Inorganic Strategies Amongst Market Players
- Novel Product Launches
- Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare Sectors
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Insights
- IoT in the Smart Healthcare
- Technologies
- Future Perspective
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Market
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Impact on Market for Smart Medical Devices
- COVID-19 Measures
- Current Outlook
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Implantable Smart Medical Devices
- Non-Wearable Smart Medical Devices
- Wearable Smart Medical Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Sleep Disorders
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Porter's Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Major Companies
- Abbott
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Livanova Plc
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Omron Corp.
- Ypsomed Holding Ag
- Emerging Companies
- Biotricity
- Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.
- Debiotech Sa
- Health Care Originals
- Ihealth
- Insulet Corp.
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Neofect Co., Ltd.
- Neurometrix, Inc.
- Omada Health Inc.
- Philosys
- Preventice Solutions, Inc.
- Qardio
- Sense4Care
- Sonova
- Vital Connect
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
