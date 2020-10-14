DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Devices Market by Component, Sales Channel, Price Range, Application and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global streaming devices market size was valued at $8.00 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $18.97 billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2027. Streaming is a technology which is used to deliver content to various devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and mobile devices through the internet. Streaming transmits data by usually two means that is audio and video. In addition, it helps in connecting television or home theater to the Internet and allows to stream video and music from online services.
By using streaming platforms, user can view a video and hear online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.
The growth of the streaming devices market is driven by substantial increase in demand for live streamed content and rise in popularity of video game streaming devices. However, limitation of bandwidth, thus restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in need for advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality offers lucrative opportunities for the market to grow.
The streaming devices market is segmented based of component, sales channel, price range, application, end use and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. On the basis of sales channel, market is divided into offline and online. On the basis of price, the market is divided into low range, mid-range and premium range. Application segment includes TV, gaming consoles and others. End use covered in the include commercial, industrial and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and LAMEA.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market players such as Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Humax, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics CO. Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Primary Research
1.4.2. Secondary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors
2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets
2.2. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Forces Shaping Streaming Devices Market
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for Live Streamed Content
3.3.1.2. Rise in Popularity of Video Game Streaming Devices
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Limitation of Bandwidth
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. Surge in Need for Advanced Technologies in Video Platforms to Improve Video Quality
Chapter 4: Streaming Devices Market, by Component
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Streaming Devices Market, by Sales Channel
5.1. Overview
5.2. Online
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Offline
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
Chapter 6: Streaming Devices Market, by Price Range
6.1. Overview
6.2. Low-Price
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
6.3. Mid-Range
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
6.4. High-Price
6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 7: Streaming Devices Market, by Application
7.1. Overview
7.2. Tv
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
7.3. Gaming
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
Chapter 8: Streaming Devices Market, by End Use
8.1. Overview
8.2. Residential
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.3. Commercial
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country .
Chapter 9: Streaming Devices Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top Winning Strategies
10.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year
10.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development
10.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
11.1. Apple Inc.
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Key Executives
11.1.3. Company Snapshot
11.1.4. Operating Business Segments
11.1.5. Product Portfolio
11.1.6. R&D Expenditure
11.1.7. Business Performance
11.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Key Executives
11.2.3. Company Snapshot
11.2.4. Operating Business Segments
11.2.5. Product Portfolio
11.2.6. R&D Expenditure
11.2.7. Business Performance
11.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.3. Roku, Inc.
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Key Executives
11.3.3. Company Snapshot
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. R&D Expenditure
11.3.6. Business Performance
11.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.4. Humax Electronics Co. Ltd.
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Key Executives
11.4.3. Company Snapshot
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.5. Lg Electronics
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Key Executive
11.5.3. Company Snapshot
11.5.4. Operating Business Segments
11.5.5. Product Portfolio
11.5.6. R&D Expenditure
11.5.7. Business Performance
11.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.6. Xiaomi Corporation
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Operating Business Segments
11.6.3. Product Portfolio
11.6.4. R&D Expenditure
11.6.5. Business Performance
11.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.7. Microsoft Corporation
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Key Executives
11.7.3. Company Snapshot
11.7.4. Operating Business Segments
11.7.5. Product Portfolio
11.7.6. R&D Expenditure
11.7.7. Business Performance
11.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
Source: Corporate Publications and Amr Analysis
11.8. Google LLC
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Key Executives
11.8.3. Company Snapshot
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. R&D Expenditure
11.8.6. Business Performance
11.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.9. Amazon. Com, Inc.
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Key Executives
11.9.3. Company Snapshot
11.9.4. Operating Business Segments
11.9.5. Product Portfolio
11.9.6. Business Performance
11.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.10. Intel Corporation
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Company Snapshot
11.10.3. Key Executives
11.10.4. Operating Business Segments
11.10.5. Product Portfolio
11.10.6. R&D Expenditure
11.10.7. Business Performance
11.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91zgmx
