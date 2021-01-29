SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspire Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. This collaboration will ensure that Inspire Real Estate, a firm that strives to make the process as joyous as it is productive, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Inspire Real Estate was founded by Dan Dodd, a Santa Rosa native and son of a real estate agent. Dodd has been following in his father's footsteps since 2004: He has been a top producer since his second year, and more than 95% of his business has come from client referrals. Thanks to previous experience managing and motivating corporate teams and transforming markets, Dodd brings a unique energy and perspective to San Francisco buyers and sellers who seek his guidance.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Inspire Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Inspire Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I've partnered with Side because I wanted to build a business that aligns with both my short- and long-term vision and allows me to operate with the highest integrity," said Dodd. "Specifically, Side's state-of-the-art, all-in-one solutions enable me to focus on nurturing the human connection and earning my clients' business and trust for life."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Inspire Real Estate
Inspire Real Estate provides clients with the utmost professionalism without sacrificing the joyous energy it believes should be part of every real estate transaction. At Inspire, business and friendship aren't mutually exclusive. Each client is treated to a collaborative experience, and each agent works with the goal of over-delivering every time. The team serves San Francisco, including the Castro, Twin Peaks, Eureka Valley, Corona Heights, and the Mission. To learn more, visit http://www.homesbyinspire.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
