NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Scientific Games to make Inspired's leading Virtual Sports content available through OpenMarketTM, Scientific Games' industry-first aggregation platform for sports betting.
Inspired's Virtual Sports use lifelike graphics to mimic the experience of real sports betting, thanks to technology that has evolved over nearly two decades. Each event lasts around 90 seconds and games are designed to be easy to play. Inspired offers the largest array of sports available 24/7, providing a consistent stream of sports betting content even at times when live sports are not feasible. Virtual Sports provide new revenue streams for gaming providers that can be integrated easily into existing sportsbooks and websites. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.
The addition of Inspired's range of Virtual Sports further strengthens Scientific Games' OpenMarket content offering. Through a single integration, digital sportsbooks can expand their portfolio with these engaging events to increase bettor engagement.
"Virtual Sports have been a great complementary product to live sports," said Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games. "But with major professional sports on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Virtual Sports are helping fill a big void. We're thrilled to partner with Inspired Entertainment so our partners can offer their customers realistic computer-generated re-creations of their favorite sports, and keep customers engaged between games once live sports are back."
Inspired President and Chief Operating Officer Brooks Pierce said, "We are very excited about this opportunity to work with Scientific Games in bringing Virtual Sports to their customers' passionate fans. Inspired has built the largest and most advanced portfolio of Virtual Sports, and we're tailoring our products with a combination of fast-paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous breadth of bet types. We are looking forward to working with Scientific Games and their wide global reach to bring a continual stream of betting content to their partners' customers, especially at this time when live sports content is so limited."
About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.
Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.
