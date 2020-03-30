WINDSOR-ESSEX, Ontario, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Vineyards and Restaurants (CHV), a boutique winery nestled in southwestern Ontario, is leading the pack when it comes to embracing the new virtual reality that is facing wineries and doing it in record time, something that should provide hope to every small winery across North America.
In less than four days, the team at CHV went from a traditional winery that relied on restaurant business, tours, and tastings on-site to an almost entirely virtual existence. The transformation now has a focus on home delivery and drive-in pickups but also includes an entire campaign aimed at not just filling the cups of their clients stuck in quarantine but also their souls.
"InspireHUB Implemented their digital rescue kit for us, and we are already seeing sales as a result," explains co-owner Tom O'Brien. "In less than 48 hours, they had mapped out an entire campaign with us along with our new ordering process. Two days later, we had everything implemented. We've come to realize this is an opportunity for us to innovate. No matter what happens in the future, we will be keeping this new approach to engaging our customers."
Last week, with the help of InspireHUB, the winery also launched a wine-matching program across their region for the local hospitals. Any wine purchased for frontline workers will be matched by the winery.
"It is difficult right now for small businesses, but we know there's an opportunity not just to survive but thrive and do it in a way that helps bring light into this dark time," explains Karolyn Hart, Founder of InspireHUB. "What I think every business needs to be reminded about is that the world just got more digital overnight, not less. The businesses who use this time to transform will be standing stronger than those who choose to retreat in fear. I think that is the perfect definition for what we see happening here with Cooper's Hawk. It's what we are doing with every client who is calling on us for a digital rescue. It is their courage that leaves me inspired every single time."
About InspireHUB Inc. - InspireHUB is the creator of the IHUBApp, an award-winning Digital Experience Platform that reduces the risk of missing critical information and allows you to build solutions that are personal, accessible, and most importantly, secure. Build apps, hubs, portals, intranets, extranets, and more! Our proprietary suite of tools will elevate your digital experience above the noise. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com.
About Cooper's Hawk Vineyards - Cooper's Hawk Vineyards is an estate winery located on 70 acres of land in the Lake Erie North Shore viticulture region that offers drive-in pickup and home delivery services. Cooper's Hawk Vineyards can be found at the web at https://www.coopershawkvineyards.com/
