SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartMonitor, the leading provider of clinically validated solutions for the management of complex chronic conditions, has announced the release of it's world renowned Inspyre™ app for the newest watch in Samsung's lineup - the Galaxy Watch4. The Inspyre application works in concert with smartphones and the Smart Monitor cloud-based platform - designed to enhance the safety of patients, alert loved ones, and empower the care team with actionable data.
The Inspyre solution has been available on various wearable device platforms since 2013 and has proven to be an effective tool in caring for those with epilepsy and similar conditions. Highly advanced algorithms recognize a wearer's movement pattern indicating repetitive shaking movements, similar to those caused by convulsive seizures. Family members and caregivers are alerted upon onset of these movement patterns so they can intervene in a timely manner to maximise safety of their loved one. The episodic data is captured in a secure HIPAA-compliant cloud for review, analysis, and care planning by appropriate healthcare professionals.
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Inspyre users can now utilize the newest wearable device on the market for their safety and peace of mind while also taking advantage of exciting new features, such as ECG and blood pressure measurements, sleep tracking and more.
"We are excited about the launch of the Inspyre app for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4," said Anoo Nathan, CEO. "Families struggle to protect and care for their loved ones prone to seizures. The Inspyre gives its users a new level of safety and autonomy, provides families and loved ones with peace of mind, and arms caregivers with valuable, actionable intelligence."
The Inspyre by SmartMonitor is available to the public on our corporate website at https://smart-monitor.com
About SmartMonitor
SmartMonitor is a fast-growing digital health company based in the Silicon Valley, CA. It specializes in chronic disease management solutions that integrate patient-generated health data, mobile and cloud technologies, and AI-based analytics in a seamless digital environment. Smart Monitor's patent-protected solutions enhance autonomy, privacy, and safety for those with chronic health conditions while enabling care providers and loved ones to provide timely and meaningful interventions.
Samsung Watches are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Media Contact
Desirea Leal-Bedel, SmartMonitor, +1 (888) 334-5045 Ext: 1, desirea.leal@smart-monitor.com
SOURCE SmartMonitor