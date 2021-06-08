SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstallAware Software, the technology leader in software installation, repackaging, and virtualization solutions for application builders and enterprises, has updated InstallAware X13 with groundbreaking blockchain and cryptocurrency functionality. Together with its unique decentralization capabilities, InstallAware becomes the first and only application deployment technology to offer 21st century packaging and ecommerce capabilities for software developers and publishers:
InstallAware X13 now automatically optimizes gas consumption, helping customers using ETH wallets with just enough crypto balances to cover the purchases they are making, to successfully buy their software. Transactions are approved (or declined) instantly, together with lightning-fast funds transfer.
InstallAware X13 also updates its price oracle, pulling instantaneous, live price quotes for the ETHUSD currency pair; ensuring software sales are always transacted at the right dollar amount, despite the endless 24-hour, 7 days-a-week market volatility that is by now a customary feature of the crypto space.
InstallAware X13 empowers software publishers to be as liberal – or as strict – with their software reactivation policy as they like. End-users reinstalling past purchases may be permitted unlimited activations, or limited as determined by changes (or lack thereof) to the underlying hardware and software.
In the best tradition of InstallAware, the entire process is script-driven and fully customizable to meet business requirements. This flexibility does not come at the cost of a steep learning curve, as a helpful wizard creates all of the necessary code to add sales capability to any setup, instantly. This wizard supports both the Ethereum mainnet and the Ropsten testnet, facilitating a robust development and testing process.
InstallAware X13 built setups may be immortalized as non-fungible tokens on the blockchain. Most NFT stores allow up to 40 MB of data to be uploaded, which is often enough to store apps thanks to the incredibly advanced compression InstallAware is known for. For extra data requirements, InstallAware supports decentralized hosting via Bittorrent/Magnet links, becoming the first (and only) installer in the market to offer both cryptocurrency transactions, and fully decentralized hosting for the actual setup bits.
Finally, InstallAware X13 adds support for the newly released Windows 10 21H1 and Windows Server 2022 operating system versions; including one-click, visual configuration of inbuilt Windows Features and Server Roles. InstallAware setups continue to support old versions down to Windows XP with a single setup binary; enabling the ultimate convenience during distribution, for a minimum of cost and complexity.
About InstallAware Software
InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, is the leading Cloud Infrastructure Company with its laser sharp focus on bullet-proof enterprise software deployment. InstallAware has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice, ComponentSource, WindowsITPro, among other recognition. InstallAware X13 is available in a free edition for all Visual Studio users and paid editions with prices starting at $329. For a fully functional 14-day trial and more information, visit http://www.installaware.com.
