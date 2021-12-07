ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Financial, the pioneer of earned wage access solutions revolutionizing the traditional payday process, today announced that it has expanded its integration capabilities with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.
This new integration with UKG Pro allows organizations to offer Instant's fee-free earned wage access solution to thousands of enterprise and mid-market companies managing their people with Pro. Complemented by Instant's existing integration with UKG Dimensions, organizations using Instant and UKG can deliver no-cost on-demand pay to their employees, at scale.
"Americans pay over $2 billion annually - that's over $3,000 for every single citizen - in fees associated with short-term borrowing just to make ends meet. By collaborating closely with UKG, we're turning control back over to employees, allowing them to access a portion of their earned wages when they want them, at no cost. Ultimately, this enables people to avoid burdensome lending charges - putting them on a path to financial security," says Tal Clark, CEO at Instant Financial.
As organizations continue to adapt to the changing expectations of American workers, and battle the ongoing "Great Resignation," providing tangible benefits like no-fee access to wages is critical for businesses looking to succeed in hiring valuable talent. Companies using Instant's fee-free solutions are able to reduce turnover by upwards of 27%, while reducing the costs associated with absenteeism and more.
"UKG is committed to empowering people with even more choices for how and when they get paid, while also providing financial education and literacy resources," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Network at UKG. "By focusing on financial wellness in addition to physical, mental, and social wellness, organizations will be better positioned to support the holistic needs of every person in their workforce."
