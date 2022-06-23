Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry
REHOBOTH, Del., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Teams, a remote talent marketplace that brings together innovative technology, skills acceleration, and community to deliver employment solutions for military spouses, untapped talent, and companies today announced it has been selected as "Overall Remote Tech Solution Provider of the Year" in the 3rd Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough. RemoteTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe. In 2020, the company was recognized as "Overall Remote Team Hiring Platform of the Year" by RemoteTech Breakthrough.
Instant Teams' Talent Marketplace implements powerful technology to establish remote support teams quickly, offering immediate access to the largest database of military spouse remote workers in the industry.
The Talent Marketplace offers cutting-edge technology and a community of globally located remote team members. The digital platform helps build effective remote teams by matching requirements with the skills and abilities of Instant Teams' unique untapped community of military spouse candidates. Each candidate is authorized to work in the U.S. but located globally, unlocking skilled 24/7 teams - even for industries with strict compliance requirements.
Additionally, Instant Teams' candidates have the skills it takes to meet even the most specific demands. From 24/7 customer service teams to tech support and business operations support, Instant Teams helps to build a customized remote team pipeline by collaborating with a dedicated implementation team. From there, users can hire the team directly or utilize Instant Teams' managed service solution, which takes on all the back-end work so you can focus on operations, performance, and goals.
"As a female founder in tech, it's such an honor to receive another technology innovation award from RemoteTech Breakthrough. In choosing to partner with us, you gain a competitive edge with instant access to the largest database of military spouse remote workers in the industry, all pre-vetted and ready to drive results," said Liza Rodewald, Co-Founder and CEO of Instant Teams. "Skills are often a better predictor of job success than education or even past experience. At Instant Teams, we focus on the skills that allow your team members to deliver best-in-class customer support, operations support, or tech support. We're excited to continue our mission of deploying skilled workers to instantly fill the employment gap companies have in their workforce while supporting the military community."
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Every business is going global, so having a workforce ready to meet 24/7 demand is essential. Building and scaling remote teams can be difficult - no matter if you're looking to outsource or even just taking things in-house. Access to custom-built talent pipelines of ready-to-hire remote workers and a streamlined process for developing teams is a game-changer," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Instant Teams provides a faster way to build a remote workforce and partnering with them can put you on the road to success quickly by expanding your business's potential with a talented remote workforce. Not to mention it being a wonderful way to honor our military families. Congratulations on winning 'Overall Remote Tech Solution Provider of the Year.'"
Instant Teams works with companies in diverse sectors such as insurance, finance, cybersecurity, and travel to efficiently source, hire, onboard, manage, and retain a strong workforce, providing flexibility and opportunity for both customers and team members.
About Instant Teams
Instant Teams is a talent marketplace that combines proprietary technology and the largest database of military spouse remote workers in the industry. The company's unique approach provides access to custom-built pipelines of untapped talent and provides companies with a steady flow of ready-to-work, globally located candidates to build or scale customer support, operational support, or sales support teams.
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, RemoteTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@RemoteTechBreakthrough.com
Amy Meehan, Instant Teams, 703.489.7159, amy@instantteams.com
SOURCE RemoteTech Breakthrough