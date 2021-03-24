CARY, N.C., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™ PRO now includes a comprehensive vendor management system. InstantGMP™ Pro's Vendor Management solution allows users to organize, assess, and manage vendors in one easy-to-access location.
Effective vendor management requires companies in highly regulated industries to evaluate their vendors' competence, as well as to monitor and review their performance. The InstantGMP™ PRO Vendor Management module contains all the components necessary to document your vendor management system compliance.
The Vendor Management module features a portal and dashboard designed to allow for seamless workflows between vendors and internal users through collaboration, editing, and approval processing, all in one streamlined system
If you're interested in learning more about the InstantGMP™ Vendor Management solution, you can schedule a live demo with one of our expert team members.
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
Media Contact
Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP, Inc., 9196570953, jhall@instantgmp.com
SOURCE InstantGMP, Inc.