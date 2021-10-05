CARY, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the innovators of GMP software solutions, InstantGMP™ PRO software provides facilities with a premium manufacturing and quality system. This system equips any manufacturing facility with three major requirements for a GMP operation: Documentation, a Quality System that includes Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Document Management, and Training. InstantGMP™ PRO software contributes these key components so that facilities can easily implement them into every step of the manufacturing process and all of its associated activities. However, InstantGMP™ does not offer consulting services.
Using their extensive knowledge of FDA industry standards and cGMP regulations, Core Compliance offers GMP consulting services for a variety of manufacturing operations. Working with companies from a variety of industries that require GMP certification, Core Compliance performs on-site audits to examine and assess all systems to ensure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes to meet all FDA requirements. Once the audit is conducted, Core Compliance outlines all of the necessary steps the facility needs to take in order to be GMP compliant and achieve certification.
We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with InstantGMP," said Alex Lackey, Director of Compliance at Core Compliance. "By putting their trust in InstantGMP PRO software to help them adhere to more efficient and effective GMP processes and Core Compliance's consulting services and expert guidance, manufacturers will now have a clear road map toward GMP compliance and certification.
"Core Compliance is more than a partner to InstantGMP," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP™. "They are a valued ally to the manufacturing and quality system software that we offer. While a manufacturing operation may be defined by InstantGMP provided SOPs, they may not understand how to effectively put them into practice. The consulting experts at Core Compliance are ready to provide the guidance these manufacturers need to implement these SOPs and complete the GMP certification process."
InstantGMP™ is excited and honored to enter this new partnership with Core Compliance. Between our all-in-one software system and Core Compliance's knowledgeable consulting services, manufacturing operations can efficiently achieve GMP compliance and certification.
To learn more about InstantGMP™ PRO software or our new partnership with Core Compliance, please contact us today!
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP™, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
Media Contact
Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP, Inc., 757-759-4500, jhall@instantgmp.com
Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP, Inc., 2159685414, rpochadt@instantgmp.com
SOURCE InstantGMP, Inc.