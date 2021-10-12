CARY, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2005, Samson Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an FDA registered and licensed company, manufactures a diverse line of products ranging from over the counter (OTC) drugs, cosmetics, hair care, nutrition and nutraceutical, food and beverages, and industrial products. In addition to these products, Samson manufactures its own brands as well as private label products for its customers. Its state-of-the-art cleanroom facility produces OTC eye drops and follows cGMP, CFR 210, 211 and 349,111 quality systems to achieve the expected results.
"I was thoroughly impressed with InstantGMP," said Jay Kassir, President of Samson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Not only was their demonstration of the PRO software quite remarkable, so was their industry experience. Samson Pharmaceuticals needed to invest in superior corrective and preventive actions to improve our manufacturing processes. With this new software system in place, I am confident that we can successfully achieve our goal of advancing our effectiveness, efficiency and quality. We look forward to continued success with InstantGMP."
Developed by a team of quality and regulatory experts, InstantGMP™ PRO software can help Samson Pharmaceuticals achieve its goals. It does so by eliminating reliance on multiple stand-alone software systems to carry out individual tasks and procedures. With InstantGMP™'s all-in-one manufacturing and quality software solution, Samson can organize, store and secure all of their necessary documents, control inventory, schedule equipment maintenance, train teams, and ensure accuracy and compliance with FDA and GMP requirements.
"InstantGMP is ready to help Samson Pharmaceuticals succeed in every step of its manufacturing process," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "With the PRO Software, Samson Pharmaceuticals can now access every piece of necessary software in one innovative, user-friendly and compliant manufacturing and quality solution."
InstantGMP™ is excited and grateful to have Samson Pharmaceuticals as a new client. We are thrilled that our all-in-one software system can provide them with the tools they need to perform and improve their manufacturing processes.
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
