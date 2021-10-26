CARY, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, innovators of the all-in-one manufacturing and quality system, is proud to now include United Health Products among its valued clients. The Nevada-based medical technology company has enlisted both InstantGMP™ PRO software and Learning Management System (LMS) to advance their manufacturing process and training programs.
Founded in 1997, United Health Products manufactures and distributes HemoStyp, a patented hemostatic gauze that's used in medical, dental and veterinary industries. This groundbreaking biocompatible (tissue compatible) gauze produces hemostasis within seconds of application to an open wound or cut. This allows the gauze to more effectively absorb emissions or drainage from a wound or cut to reduce bleeding. An all-natural, plant-based product, FDA-registered HemoStyp contains no harmful chemicals or additives.
"United Health Products is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and reducing health care costs across multiple healthcare sectors," said Lou Schiliro, Chief Operating Officer, United Health Products. "We're also dedicated to improving our own procedures and processes. That's why we chose to invest in InstantGMP PRO software and Learning Management System. With these tools, not only can we improve efficiency and accuracy of our manufacturing processes, we can also save time and expenses when onboarding new employees and training our teams."
With InstantGMP™ PRO all-in-one manufacturing and quality system, United Health Products is able to achieve greater control over every step of its manufacturing workflows. From simplified Master Production Record (MPR) and Batch Production Record creation to inventory control and document management to equipment maintenance scheduling, this cutting-edge software solution ensures product quality, complete traceability and full compliance with all FDA and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements.
At the same time, InstantGMP's Learning Management System (LMS) allows United Health Products to enhance its onboarding process and training programs. Developed in partnership with Entrenar.se, the leaders in cloud-based training platforms, the LMS maximizes the onboarding and training experiences while minimizing the related timeframes and expenses.
Using the LMS, managers can schedule and assign training courses to specific employees. This not only ensures that each team member is up-to-date with the latest procedures, it also confirms compliance with all FDA and GMP guidelines. The LMS tracks training progress, records completed courses in the training log and uploads any certifications directly to the team member's personal file.
"Developing software that solves United Health Products' manufacturing and training pain points is extremely gratifying," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "With these two InstantGMP products, United Health Products can now successfully ramp-up productivity across its manufacturing, onboarding and training operations.
InstantGMP™ is delighted to welcome United Health Products as our newest client. We are eager to play a part in their continued success in the medical technology manufacturing industry."
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
