CARY, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP celebrates seven years of proudly supporting VitalBulk's continued commitment to innovative manufacturing, packing and distribution standards with its groundbreaking manufacturing execution system software that include both inventory management and electronic batch records.
VitalBulk, a leading manufacturer and retailer of exceptional dietary supplements, offers high quality natural health products to consumers. Using a three-prong structure, VitalBulk strives to reduce landfill waste with its eco packaging and UV-protected bins, give customers more value for their dollar with its bulk distribution system, and follow rigorous quality standards for every raw material used in its manufacturing process.
The search for a software solution that was as progressive as their approach to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution structure led VitalBulk® to InstantGMP. After consulting with InstantGMP's team of experts, VitalBulk knew they connected with kindred spirits. Seeing a live demonstration of InstantGMP™ MES and witnessing its benefits convinced VitalBulk that they found the perfect solution and the right provider.
"InstantGMP is proud to play a part in VitalBulk's commitment to supplying first-rate dietary supplements to its customers," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Instead of following the standards of traditional packaging and distribution, VitalBulk paved new paths with their innovative approach that focuses on the future instead of the past. And they accomplish these goals while maintaining high quality standards for their manufacturing. We're thrilled that InstantGMP MES, our manufacturing execution system software, helps make this possible."
Designed to provide facilities such as VitalBulk with a complete, simple and affordable inventory management system and electronic batch records, InstantGMP also offers a complete set of Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) that support the following features:
- Complete traceability through inventory history and digital signatures
- Real-time status and use updates for all inventory
- Searchable inventory by status, requisition/purchase order, and receipt records
- Expiration alerts for out-of-date inventory to prevent expired materials from being used
- Barcode scanning
- Bill of materials, including weight or measure of each component to be used
- Documents, pictures and videos are attachable at each batch record step
- Links to electronic logs for equipment and production areas for real-time updates during manufacturing
- Step-by-step instructions, including materials, equipment and locations used in the production process
As with all of its GMP software solutions, InstantGMP is frequently updated with new features and benefits to ensure that our customers are always one step ahead of their competitors in the manufacturing industry.
For seven years, VitalBulk has enjoyed the benefits of InstantGMP - and InstantGMP has enjoyed supporting this outstanding organization. We look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come!
To learn more about InstantGMP's manufacturing execution system software or schedule a demonstration, contact us today!
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
Media Contact
Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP, Inc., 215-968-5414, rpochadt@instantgmp.com
SOURCE InstantGMP, Inc.