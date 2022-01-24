CARY, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, the leaders in manufacturing software solutions, understands the importance of ensuring the accuracy, quality, profitability and compliance of Biopharmaceutical and Biotech inventory management. That's why we have upgraded our popular InstantGMP™ INV inventory management software with innovative new features: The Room Log and the Equipment Log with Equipment Scheduler.
Designed to more effectively and efficiently trace, monitor and record every aspect of the inventory process from ordering materials to the production of finished products, InstantGMP™ INV provides real-time inventory data for accurate materials traceability and production control. Using a built-in Materials Requirement Planning (MRP) feature, inventory specialists can collect and organize all materials planning and purchasing information and activity to ensure accurate inventory counts, reduce inventory and purchase order errors, and avoid production interruptions. Now, with these new log and scheduler features, InstantGMP INV continues to make inventory management even easier.
Our Room Log feature offers facilities an at-a-glance view of each room's status. Using a centralized summary page with color-coded status indicators, the Room Log allows all essential personnel to schedule and monitor activities performed in rooms (such as batch production use, cleaning, maintenance, inspection, etc.), set reminders for these respective activities, apply alerts for overdue tasks, and automatically record usage logs for history and documentation. Plus, this time-saving log also includes a Digital Signatures feature to easily verify and record these activities.
With the Equipment Log feature, manufacturers can list every piece of equipment used and stored in a facility, attach user manuals and warranty information to each item via the Document Management System, view and control the equipment availability, and schedule the day and date when a specific piece of equipment needs to be cleaned or calibrated.
The Equipment Log module also includes an Equipment Scheduler that allows users to automatically schedule preventative maintenance on any piece of equipment. Using pre-filled forms (which include such important info as equipment name/type/barcode, maintenance task, task frequency, maintenance operator name, task start/end dates, and current status), the Equipment Scheduler automatically sends email notifications to all relevant team members. Instead of relying on one or multiple operators to oversee the maintenance process, the Equipment Scheduler acts as the manager and tracks the entire equipment maintenance process to avoid any errors and inefficiencies.
"By adding these logs and the Equipment Scheduler feature to our bestselling inventory management system, manufacturers can increase efficiencies, reduce disruptions, and ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Overall, these new features help the entire team maximize their uptime and minimize their downtime during the manufacturing process."
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
