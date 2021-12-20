CARY, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, the leading provider of manufacturing and quality system software, demonstrates the versatility of its products with the announcement of its latest client, PQ Pharmacy. With this news, InstantGMP establishes its products and services as the ideal choices for 503B compounding pharmacies.
As a 503B compounding pharmacy, Florida-based PQ Pharmacy does not provide patients with prescriptions like a traditional pharmacy. Instead, they actually manufacture small batches of unique pharmaceuticals that are not currently available off-the-shelf. These batches may consist of requirements ordered by doctors, the formulation of specific drug combinations or sizes, and sterile/non sterile compounds not manufactured by traditional pharmaceutical manufacturers.
While their products cater to niche industries and their facility is smaller than a typical pharmaceutical manufacturer, PQ Pharmacy must follow the same requirements for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance. PQ Pharmacy chose InstantGMP™ PRO all-in-one manufacturing and quality system to ensure that all of their processes are GMP compliant.
"As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, we want to manufacture products as effectively and efficiently as possible, all while ensuring full GMP compliance," said Angela Kassay, Operations Manager, PQ Pharmacy. "We knew that we would have to invest in a new system. However, we didn't want to implement multiple software products. That's not only a time-consuming process, it can also be a logistical nightmare if there are integration issues. When we learned of InstantGMP's all-in-one software, we knew that we found the right system for our needs."
In addition to purchasing InstantGMP™ PRO software, PQ Pharmacy went a step further in ensuring that they can use their new software more productively. They did this by investing in InstantGMP's Implementation Services. This full-team support service helps PQ Pharmacy successfully integrate and adapt to their new system.
As well as providing staff training, this support service also evaluates any existing processes. This allows the InstantGMP™ team to determine which current processes need revisions so that all workflows are successfully migrated into the new electronic system. Simultaneously, InstantGMP™ helps the PQ Pharmacy team design and implement Master Production Records (MPR) based on their new workflows. Moving forward, these MPR templates will be a part of their software for future manufacturing needs.
The InstantGMP™ team also assumes a project management role and creates a custom plan that takes PQ Pharmacy's specific needs into account. This allows PQ Pharmacy to more easily transition from their old system to the new electronic system.
"While we have a lot of interest from dietary supplement facilities and research groups who conduct clinical trial manufacturing, we're excited to demonstrate the effectiveness of our software capabilities in this unique industry," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "This proves that our PRO software is just as applicable to a compound outsourcing facility as it is to a more conventional manufacturer."
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
