CARY, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, the leader in affordable software for good manufacturing practices, continues to make major advances in the recording and managing of Master Production Records (MPR) and electronic Batch Production Records (BPR). Realizing that documenting the numerous experiments needed to create an MPR is a complex and time-consuming process, InstantGMP™ developed a solution that is more efficient, user friendly, and manageable than the traditional methods: Make To Order Batch Record software.
Ready to take the place of physical notebooks and electronic notebooks, InstantGMP™'s new Make To Order Batch Record feature is a more efficient, flexible, and configurable method for recording the build process of a new product. Instead of having to physically transcribe information in a notebook or electronic notebook every time a new experiment begins, this innovative software solution allows users to make changes and adjustments to their experiments in real time. When an experiment achieves success, the Make To Order Batch Record feature enables users to create a Master Production Record from the results with just a click of a button.
Ideal for contract manufacturers, research groups and formulation developers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and dietary supplement industries, Make To Order Batch Record software offers additional benefits such as drop-down menus for easily adding or removing materials, measurements, and equipment to a specific step, the ability to add, delete or modify instructions, and the advantage of importing information from existing batches to save time. This innovative software also includes built-in accuracy safeguards that notify users when they forget to add crucial information, like material or equipment, to a step. "Our new Make to Order Batch Record program bridges the gap between science for science sake - and science for manufacturing products," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Now, manufacturers are no longer bound to a cumbersome paper trail. They can do anything they want, at any time, and in any sequence during the experimentation process – and instantly create the required MPR after they've reached a favorable conclusion."
If you're interested in learning more about the InstantGMP™ Make To Order Batch Record solution for MPR creation, you can schedule a live demo with one of our expert team members.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in an electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
