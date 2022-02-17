Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure Holdings, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Instructure's strong fourth quarter performance capped off a truly outstanding year for our company," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "During the year, we added over 800 new customers, a 14% increase, as we continued to gain share across our key markets. We delivered 109% net revenue retention for the year, as our clients took advantage of the expanded set of ed tech tools available on the Instructure Learning Platform. Our strong growth trajectory is supported by ongoing momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we will continue to make disciplined investments in sales and innovation to reinforce our position at the center of the teaching and learning ecosystem and extend our platform into multi-billion dollar adjacent markets. We look forward to bringing more value to our clients, partners and shareholders in the months and years ahead."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $110.6 million, an increase of 26% year over year
  • Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $111.4 million, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Operating loss of $5.4 million, or negative 4.9% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.7 million, or 36.5% of ACR
  • GAAP net loss of $20.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.7 million, or 37.4% of ACR
  • Cash flow from operations of negative $3.7 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $4.0 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $405.4 million, an increase of 34% year over year
  • ACR* of $414.7 million, an increase of 28% year over year
  • Operating loss of $46.9 million, or negative 11.6% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $143.7 million, or 34.7% of ACR
  • GAAP net loss of $88.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $146.7 million, or 35.4% of ACR
  • Cash flow from operations of $105.1 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $168.7 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • In October, Newport News public schools in Virginia, a Canvas client, added MasteryConnect as their student assessment management system. The relationship builds on our statewide Virtual Virginia contract. By directly addressing learning loss and providing accurate data about students' academic progress, MasteryConnect will empower Newport News public schools to make more informed decisions on how to best address learning needs and differentiate instruction.
  • In November, Australian Catholic University (ACU) selected Canvas to replace their Moodle system. After a comprehensive competitive tender process, ACU selected Canvas and Impact as the foundation for their next-generation digital ecosystem to underpin ACU Online, the university's recently launched fully online education portfolio.
  • In November, we announced the acquisition of Kimono (Elevate Data Sync), our secure data syncing solution. Adding Elevate Data Sync to the Instructure Learning Platform accelerates our plans to provide broad support and deeper integration points to the platform for thousands of ed tech providers globally, further empowering schools and higher education institutions to craft the digital learning environment that meets the unique needs of their students.
  • In December, Walden University selected Canvas for its 40,000 student population because of its superior user experience and flexibility at scale, while providing data access and a robust API. The deal also included Impact to help accelerate Walden's transition from Blackboard to Canvas while providing continuity with previous functionality.
  • In January 2022, we announced the launch of a new channel partner program, which we expect will allow Instructure to expand rapidly to new international markets and address the complex educational needs of higher education and K-12 institutions worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform. The program is specifically tailored to assist partners in emerging markets and key countries where educational institutions are looking for more robust, flexible solutions to the unique learning challenges facing students today.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 17, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.6 million to $109.6 million
  • ACR* is expected to be in the range of $109.1 million to $110.1 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $36.8 million to $37.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $37.9 million to $38.9 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $33.0 million to $34.0 million

Full Year 2022:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $455.8 million to $459.8 million
  • ACR* is expected to be in the range of $456.7 million to $460.7 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $157.5 million to $161.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $162.1 million to $166.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $140.9 million to $144.9 million
  • Adjusted unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be in the range of $183.0 million to $187.0 million

*ACR, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of ACR to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results today, February 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 7093477. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at nearly 7,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income.  We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

 Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share data)







December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



Assets



(unaudited)









Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

164,928





$

146,212



Accounts receivable—net





51,607







47,315



Prepaid expenses





15,475







12,733



Deferred commissions





11,418







6,663



Assets held for sale











57,334



Other current assets





3,384







3,083



Total current assets





246,812







273,340



Property and equipment, net





10,792







11,289



Right-of-use assets





18,175







26,904



Goodwill





1,194,221







1,172,395



Intangible assets, net





629,746







755,349



Noncurrent prepaid expenses





1,553







6,269



Deferred commissions, net of current portion





20,105







16,434



Deferred tax assets





6,477









Other assets





5,901







6,651



Total assets



$

2,133,782





$

2,268,631



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

18,324





$

13,302



Accrued liabilities





28,408







23,638



Lease liabilities





6,666







6,037



Long-term debt, current





2,763







6,118



Liabilities held for sale











11,834



Deferred revenue





240,936







192,864



Total current liabilities





297,097







253,793



Long-term debt, net of current portion





490,500







820,925



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





14,740







12,015



Lease liabilities, net of current portion





23,678







30,670



Deferred tax liabilities





29,851







58,601



Other long-term liabilities





3,531







4,643



Total liabilities





859,397







1,180,647



Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,741 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.





1,407







1,262



Additional paid-in capital





1,539,638







1,264,703



Accumulated deficit





(266,660)







(177,981)



Total stockholders' equity





1,274,385







1,087,984



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,133,782





$

2,268,631



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share data)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)

















Revenue:

































Subscription and support



$

101,007





$

79,688





$

367,781





$

209,148







$

65,968



Professional services and other





9,586







7,843







37,580







21,525









5,421



Total revenue





110,593







87,531







405,361







230,673









71,389



Cost of revenue:

































Subscription and support





36,348







38,628







148,923







108,603









19,699



Professional services and other





5,442







4,955







20,942







15,547









4,699



Total cost of revenue





41,790







43,583







169,865







124,150









24,398



Gross profit





68,803







43,948







235,496







106,523









46,991



Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing





41,686







41,616







162,544







125,650









27,010



Research and development





16,580







14,330







63,771







51,066









19,273



General and administrative





15,968







15,039







54,911







62,572









17,295



Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill























29,612











Impairment on disposal group











6,777







1,218







10,166











Total operating expenses





74,234







77,762







282,444







279,066









63,578



Loss from operations





(5,431)







(33,814)







(46,948)







(172,543)









(16,587)



Other income (expense):

































Interest income





16







9







29







49









313



Interest expense





(6,182)







(16,472)







(50,360)







(50,921)









(8)



Other income (expense), net





(330)







907







(2,695)







1,510









(5,738)



Loss on extinguishment of debt





(22,424)













(22,424)

















Total other income (expense), net





(28,920)







(15,556)







(75,450)







(49,362)









(5,433)



Loss before income tax benefit (expense)





(34,351)







(49,370)







(122,398)







(221,905)









(22,020)



Income tax benefit (expense)





13,697







8,136







33,719







43,924









(183)



Net loss and comprehensive loss



$

(20,654)





$

(41,234)





$

(88,679)





$

(177,981)







$

(22,203)



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



$

(0.15)





$

(0.33)





$

(0.67)





$

(1.41)







$

(0.58)



Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders





140,531







126,235







132,387







126,235









38,369



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from January 1 to March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)

















Operating Activities:

































Net loss



$

(20,654)





$

(41,234)





$

(88,679)





$

(177,981)







$

(22,203)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

































Depreciation of property and equipment





985







1,203







3,713







3,630









2,982



Amortization of intangible assets





33,684







29,713







134,003







95,315









2,620



Amortization of deferred financing costs





477







490







2,435







1,508











Impairment on disposal group











6,777







1,218







10,166











Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill























29,612











Loss on extinguishment of debt





22,424













22,424

















Stock-based compensation





6,540







5,569







18,072







8,685









7,109



Deferred income taxes





(16,231)







(7,862)







(36,485)







(43,924)











Other





120







260







1,685







1,641









1,959



Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net





3,386







3,232







(4,314)







(19,947)









11,903



Prepaid expenses and other assets





2,014







5,565







2,094







26,948









(25,121)



Deferred commissions





(2,762)







(5,527)







(8,358)







(24,537)









1,469



Right-of-use assets





1,177







2,695







8,729







7,989









4,509



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(596)







7,297







8,038







(4,499)









2,187



Deferred revenue





(31,927)







(9,698)







48,543







122,157









(36,983)



Lease liabilities





(1,617)







(2,498)







(6,363)







(2,836)









(7,489)



Other liabilities





(693)







(1,058)







(1,612)







2,957











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(3,673)







(5,076)







105,143







36,884









(57,058)



Investing Activities:

































Purchases of property and equipment





(1,459)







(776)







(4,259)







(1,634)









(732)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





13







14







53







81









19



Proceeds from sale of Bridge

















46,018

















Business acquisitions, net of cash received





(9,698)







(121,173)







(26,584)







(2,025,237)











Maturities of marketable securities































15,584



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(11,144)







(121,935)







15,228







(2,026,790)









14,871



Financing Activities:

































IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $6,068





(350)













259,254

















Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans































1,067



Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units





(250)













(1,568)















(1,413)



Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount





493,090







67,453







493,090







830,729











Proceeds from contributions from stockholders











(87)













1,257,240











Distributions to stockholders

















(930)

















Repayments of long-term debt





(531,305)







(1,938)







(839,187)







(5,813)











Term Loan prepayment premium





(8,066)













(11,893)

















Payments of financing costs





(937)













(937)

















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(47,818)







65,428







(102,171)







2,082,156









(346)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(62,635)







(61,583)







18,200







92,250









(42,533)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period





231,788







212,536







150,953







58,703









101,236



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$

169,153





$

150,953





$

169,153





$

150,953







$

58,703



Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

































Cash paid for taxes



$

90





$

39





$

646





$

296







$

32



Interest paid



$

5,756





$

15,969





$

48,058





$

49,227







$



Non-cash investing and financing activities:

































Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid



$

83





$





$

83





$







$

79



 

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Revenue



$

110,593





$

87,531





$

405,361





$

230,673







$

71,389



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting





851







3,163







9,322







22,751











Allocated combined receipts



$

111,444





$

90,694





$

414,683





$

253,424







$

71,389



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Loss from operations



$

(5,431)





$

(33,814)





$

(46,948)





$

(172,543)







$

(16,587)



Stock-based compensation





8,063







9,612







25,785







50,162









7,109



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





3,522







16,641







21,564







66,959









8,360



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,682







29,713







133,994







95,310









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





851







3,163







9,322







22,751











Non-GAAP operating income



$

40,687





$

25,315





$

143,717





$

62,639







$

1,468



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Net loss



$

(20,654)





$

(41,234)





$

(88,679)





$

(177,981)







$

(22,203)



Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment





28,605







16,472







72,775







50,921











Provision (benefit) for taxes





(13,697)







(8,136)







(33,719)







(43,924)









183



Depreciation





985







1,204







3,713







3,630









2,982



Amortization





2







2







7







7









35



Stock-based compensation





8,063







9,612







25,785







50,162









7,109



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





3,828







15,750







23,480







65,449









14,117



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,682







29,713







133,994







95,310









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





851







3,163







9,322







22,751











Adjusted EBITDA



$

41,665





$

26,546





$

146,678





$

66,325







$

4,809



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020





































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

(3,673)





$

(5,076)





$

105,143





$

36,884







$

(57,058)



Purchases of property and equipment





(1,459)







(776)







(4,259)







(1,634)









(732)



Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment





13







14







53







81









19



Free cash flow



$

(5,119)





$

(5,838)





$

100,937





$

35,331







$

(57,771)



Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt





5,756







16,472







48,058







50,921











Cash settled stock-based compensation





1,522







4,003







7,616







41,437











Unlevered free cash flow



$

2,159





$

14,637





$

156,611





$

127,689







$

(57,771)



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash





1,884







6,306







12,085







21,744









8,058



Adjusted unlevered free cash flow



$

4,043





$

20,943





$

168,696





$

149,433







$

(49,713)



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Net loss



$

(20,654)





$

(41,234)





$

(88,679)





$

(177,981)







$

(22,203)



Stock-based compensation





8,063







9,612







25,785







50,162









7,109



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,682







29,713







133,994







95,310









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





851







3,163







9,322







22,751











Loss on extinguishment of debt





22,424













22,424

















Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





3,828







15,750







23,480







65,449









14,117



Non-GAAP net income



$

48,194





$

17,004





$

126,326





$

55,691







$

1,609



Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic



$

0.34





$

0.13





$

0.95





$

0.44







$

0.04



Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted



$

0.34





$

0.13





$

0.95





$

0.44







$

0.04



Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share





140,531







126,235







132,387







126,235









38,369



Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share





142,870







126,235







133,487







126,235









38,369



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

December 31,





Three months

ended

December 31,





Year

ended

December 31,





Period from

April 1, to

December 31,







Period from

January 1 to

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Gross profit



$

68,803





$

43,948





$

235,496





$

106,523







$

46,991



Stock-based compensation





596







590







1,858







1,707









586



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





54







224







3,045







3,137









66



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





15,648







14,000







62,060







44,167









1,293



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





851







3,163







9,322







22,751











Non-GAAP gross profit



$

85,952





$

61,925





$

311,781





$

178,285







$

48,936



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



$

36,348







(247)







(24)







(15,648)





$

20,429



Professional services and other





5,442







(349)







(30)













5,063



Total cost of revenue



$

41,790







(596)







(54)







(15,648)





$

25,492



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Year Ended December 31, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



$

148,923







(899)







(2,132)







(62,060)





$

83,832



Professional services and other





20,942







(959)







(913)













19,070



Total cost of revenue



$

169,865







(1,858)







(3,045)







(62,060)





$

102,902



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



$

38,628







(366)







(178)







(14,000)





$

24,084



Professional services and other





4,955







(224)







(46)













4,685



Total cost of revenue



$

43,583







(590)







(224)







(14,000)





$

28,769



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



$

108,603







(1,020)







(2,235)







(44,167)





$

61,181



Professional services and other





15,547







(687)







(902)













13,958



Total cost of revenue



$

124,150







(1,707)







(3,137)







(44,167)





$

75,139



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Period from January 1 to  March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



$

19,699







(301)













(1,293)





$

18,105



Professional services and other





4,699







(285)







(66)













4,348



Total cost of revenue



$

24,398







(586)







(66)







(1,293)





$

22,453



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

41,686







(2,122)







(120)







(18,034)





$

21,410



Research and development





16,580







(2,047)







(1,137)













13,396



General and administrative





15,968







(3,298)







(2,211)













10,459



Total operating expenses



$

74,234







(7,467)







(3,468)







(18,034)





$

45,265



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Year Ended December 31, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

162,544







(6,936)







(2,671)







(71,934)





$

81,003



Research and development





63,771







(6,943)







(4,041)













52,787



General and administrative





54,911







(10,048)







(10,589)













34,274



Impairment on disposal group





1,218













(1,218)















Total operating expenses



$

282,444







(23,927)







(18,519)







(71,934)





$

168,064



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

41,616







(2,144)







(3,690)







(15,713)





$

20,069



Research and development





14,330







(2,710)







(1,179)













10,441



General and administrative





15,039







(4,168)







(4,772)













6,099



Impairment on disposal group





6,777













(6,777)















Total operating expenses



$

77,762





$

(9,022)





$

(16,418)





$

(15,713)





$

36,609



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

125,650







(7,580)







(7,395)







(51,143)





$

59,532



Research and development





51,066







(9,903)







(4,760)













36,403



General and administrative





62,572







(30,972)







(11,889)













19,711



Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill





29,612













(29,612)















Impairment on disposal group





10,166













(10,166)















Total operating expenses



$

279,066





$

(48,455)





$

(63,822)





$

(51,143)





$

115,646



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

27,010







(1,977)







(556)







(1,293)





$

23,184



Research and development





19,273







(1,874)







(1,273)













16,126



General and administrative





17,295







(2,672)







(6,465)













8,158



Total operating expenses



$

63,578







(6,523)







(8,294)







(1,293)





$

47,468



 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Three Months Ending

March 31,





Full Year Ending

December 31,







2022





2022





2022





2022







LOW





HIGH





LOW





HIGH



Revenue



$

108,600





$

109,600





$

455,800





$

459,800



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase

accounting





500







500







900







900



Allocated combined receipts



$

109,100





$

110,100





$

456,700





$

460,700



 

For More Information:

Media Relations: 

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

cory@instructure.com

Investor Relations: 

April Scee

Managing Director

ICR, Inc.

(917) 497-8992

april.scee@icrinc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301485259.html

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.

