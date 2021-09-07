Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure Holdings, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the maker of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Daly, and Chief Financial Officer, Dale Bowen, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference.

  • Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. MT)
  • Live webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for 30 days

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

