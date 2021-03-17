PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Company named Instrumental to the 2021 World's Most Innovative Companies list for its groundbreaking Discover AI and cloud-based manufacturing optimization platform, which has enabled unprecedented electronics development speed despite ongoing global supply chain disruption. Today they also announced a fourth-quarter growth rate increase of 150% over the preceding quarter. This exceptional growth trend signals how leading electronics companies are leveraging digital transformation to reduce risk in a remote-first future.
"2020 saw a record number of electronics programs - over 50% - delayed or canceled," said Instrumental CEO Anna-Katrina Shedletsky. "100% of Instrumental customers shipped their products in 2020, which demonstrates how critical digital innovation is to not just bringing manufacturing back, but helping it spring forward into a new era defined by speed, efficiency, and innovation."
Instrumental Inc.'s mission is to empower engineering and manufacturing teams to solve problems faster with the right data, at the right resolution, in real-time. The company's customer base grew over 30% in Q4 alone because of its ability to accelerate issue discovery, failure analysis, and distributed communication workflows, and eliminate travel as a necessity during NPI.
Instrumental was recognized for its leading innovation in the manufacturing category during 2020 because of several key releases. Discover AI introduced fully autonomous defect detection out of the box, eliminating the need for custom programming, dedicated staff, or pre-defined defects. Instrumental also delivered integrated Data Streams which enable complete, remote failure analysis within the platform, without requiring time-consuming forensics across siloed data systems.
INSTRUMENTAL INC. EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH EXPERTISE FROM GOOGLE X AND MORE
To support this accelerated growth, Instrumental has expanded its leadership team with the addition of startup veteran Jackie Choy as their new Vice President of People, and Sarah Church as their new Vice President of Finance.
Uniquely in the manufacturing and tech industry, Instrumental has maintained a 2:1 ratio of women to men in its leadership team.
Jackie Choy brings deep expertise in scaling exceptional growth-stage startup teams as well as enterprise companies and brings a proven track record of establishing innovation-focused employee culture in the technology sector.
Sarah Church formerly finance lead at Google X, Google's hardware incubator, where she supported a range of programs from early development through global launch. "After working through real challenges seen in manufacturing around the globe, it's great to be part of the solution," she shared.
Companies still stuck in the "old way" of manufacturing management are likely to fall behind as 2020 provided an industry catalyst that fundamentally changed the way in which teams should be optimizing their supply chains. Companies adopting and engaging tools like Instrumental are reaping the benefits and pushing ahead of their competitors at notable rates.
Learn more about Instrumental or partner with us by reaching out to communications@instrumental.com.
ABOUT INSTRUMENTAL
Instrumental's Manufacturing Optimization Platform accelerates time-to-market, improves yields, eliminates rework, and saves engineering time for hardware companies including Lenovo, Motorola, Honeywell, Axon, and others.
Instrumental's cloud-based manufacturing optimization software closes loops in the manufacturing process by collecting complete product data from key sources in the manufacturing process, intelligently transforming that data to proactively identify issues in real-time, and contextually present that data to facilitate fast, remote failure analysis and deep build analytics.
Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss.
