PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed on Tuesday that Instrumental is No. 705 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. This exclusive list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Manufacturing Optimization Platform company, Instrumental Inc., joins the ranks for the first time, marking a major milestone on the heels of rapid growth.
Instrumental helps engineers find and fix issues on their manufacturing lines – from prototype through production. Its vision is to create an intelligent system that can continuously optimize the manufacturing process, leading to higher yields, less waste, and more time for engineers to do engineering. In short: Instrumental helps companies build better.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the rapid growth we've achieved in manufacturing this past year," says CEO Anna-Katrina Shedletsky. "The last 18 months have been an unprecedented challenge for our customers – given COVID-19 and supply chain shortages, they have had to change how they develop and build great products. This urgent need to digitize drove massive growth and demand for manufacturing technologies across the board, including Instrumental's cloud-based platform and optimization AI. During a year when over 50% of electronics device programs were delayed or canceled, 100% of Instrumental's customers shipped on time, achieving top manufacturing metrics despite having to adapt to adverse conditions."
The honor of being named on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list follows recent successes for Instrumental, including:
- August 2020: Instrumental closes out record second quarter, welcoming Go-To-Market leadership
- May, 2021: Instrumental named #2 most innovative manufacturing companies in the world by Fast Company
- July, 2021: Demand for Instrumental quintuples as hardware brands prioritize agility
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
More about Instrumental:
Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. Instrumental is the first manufacturing optimization platform to bring all of your product data together in a single, traceable, remote record to accelerate new product introduction and improve yields and cost in production. With Instrumental, you can automate issue discovery with AI, provide a unified platform for fast failure analysis, expedite time to issue resolution, and deliver full build and issue analytics to team leads and leadership. Our AI requires only 30 golden units to begin capturing both new and known issues which your team can analyze from anywhere on the globe.
Looking Ahead:
Shedletsky notes, "The manufacturing industry is already expecting continued supply chain volatility and restrictions on travel. Electronics brands are moving on: we're not going back to how we did things in 2019. The opportunity now is to use the disruption as an impetus to level up: digitizing manufacturing data, building resilience in the supply chain, and investing in tools that drive core metrics."
This shift from old ways of working is already happening, evidenced by Instrumental's 490% in Q2 increase in demand for its cloud-based issue discovery, failure analysis, and production line monitoring software.
Andy Leventhal, Instrumental CRO, adds, "We've already proven massive ROI with some of the large early adopters of our technology, including Cisco, Poly, Bose, and others. As these Fortune 500 brands continue to expand their usage of Instrumental, we're able to drive more value end-to-end, connecting the digital thread from suppliers to the final ship. We're also expanding our footprint in the supply chain ecosystem by partnering with some of the largest contract manufacturers to set a new standard for operational excellence."
To learn more about Instrumental or partner with us, reach out to communications@instrumental.com.
Media Contact
Annie Phan, Instrumental Inc., +1 3109458275, annie.phan@instrumental.com
SOURCE Instrumental Inc.