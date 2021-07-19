AMSTERDAM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, a next-generation hands-on virtual IT lab platform for software adoption, is pleased to announce the launch of embeddable hands-on labs. For software companies, explaining the features and values of their product is crucial to sales, marketing, and customer success. Nothing beats hands-on experience in the live environment when it comes to product adoption. Instruqt made the hands-on labs more accessible with embed, and revenue teams can reach a wider audience and knock down the barriers to adoption.
"Instruqt's embeddable hands-on labs change the game by enabling software companies to harness the power of hands-on product experience on their website, documentation, and LMS," said Coert Baart, CEO of Instruqt.
Fast-growing software companies use Instruqt to educate and sell to modern buyers. We help them accelerate revenue by offering a hands-on product experience at every revenue touchpoint. It's not ideal when they have to take their buyers, customers, or partners from one site to another to get the hands-on product experience. Besides, friction slows down interactions and reduces conversions.
Revenue teams at software companies can leverage the power of embeddable hands-on labs to boost adoption. Marketing teams can engage more customers, convert more leads and move prospects through the funnel faster with self-service test drives on their websites. They can easily integrate with their CRM to track engagement and notify sales when it's time to reach out. Sales can share a demo via a landing page or a direct link with prospects after their meetings. Shareable demos enable their champions to sell internally. And the best part is, they can track engagement to plan sales follow-ups. For customer education, they can provision a virtual hands-on lab environment in real-time as part of their onboarding or training curriculum in their LMS. Integrate the activity-based insights with their LMS and track customers' progress.
About Instruqt
Instruqt is a hands-on virtual IT lab platform. We help software companies drive engagement and help people see the value of their products in the entire customer lifecycle. Companies like Google Cloud, HashiCorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Lacework use Instruqt to create hands-on tutorials, self-service demos, POCs, and training. As a result, they generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion.
