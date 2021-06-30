NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Technology Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The insurance technology market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 13.01 billion during the forecast period, decelerating at a CAGR of 45%.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the regional insurance industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth.
Insurance Technology Market in Europe: Value chain positioning segment
The insurance technology market share growth in Europe by the marketing and distribution segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
Insurance Technology Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape
33% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the regional insurance industry will facilitate the insurance technology market growth in Rest of Europe over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Charles Taylor Ltd.
- Descartes Underwriting SAS
- Duck Creek Technologies Inc.
- Getsafe Digital GmbH
- INSTANDA
- Majesco
- Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spólka Akcyjna Group
- Qover SA
- Quantemplate Technologies Inc.
- simplesurance GmbH
