TUSCALOOSA, Ala., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core insurance software for property & casualty insurers, announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination. The audit, conducted by 360 Advanced, affirms that Insuresoft's practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity & confidentiality.
"Our successful completion of our SOC 2 examination is a clear indication of Insuresoft's commitment to the security and integrity of our platform," said Chad Barczuk, VP of Cloud Architecture for Insuresoft. "Insuresoft views itself as a caretaker of our customer data, and as security concerns grow, insurers choose Insuresoft as their core platform and engine of growth."
Insuresoft's SOC 2 Type 1 examination focused on its ongoing commitment to internal controls over data security and data confidentiality.
Insuresoft is helping businesses build technology to compete in a more digital and automated world. The core platform enables organizations to move into the future confident of their protection from existing and future threats to their data environments.
Insuresoft selected 360 Advanced to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About Insuresoft
Insuresoft's Diamond Platform allows insurers to innovate freely with products and services across multiple distribution and engagement channels. Diamond is an all-in-one solution that combines core policy processing, digital engagement, and intelligent data to advance each insurer's mission. The Azure deployed platform allows insurers to reduce IT operating costs and move to a more strategic and innovative, modern approach to serving policyholders. To learn more about Insuresoft, visit http://www.insuresoft.com
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001 and 27701, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, GLBA, FFIEC, MARS-E and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
