AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Briza, Inc., the creator of an insurance-as-a-service Application Programming Interface (API) connecting insurance distributors with carrier underwriting systems, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type II examination. The audit, conducted by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF) affirms that Briza's practices, procedures, policies, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, reliability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.
"The completion of our SOC 2 examination affirms Briza's commitment to the security and integrity of our platform," said Rakesh Taranath, Information Security Manager for Briza. "Briza sees itself as a vital custodian of our partners' data. As commercial insurance continues its digital evolution, it is crucial to be ever more vigilant to keep this information secure."
Briza's SOC 2 Type II examination focused on its ongoing commitment to internal controls over data security and data confidentiality.
Briza's developer platform gives its constituents access to many products from many top-rated carriers with just a single integration, and the company continues to add new partners' products every month.
Briza simplifies and accelerates interactions between carriers and developers – the company's API makes it possible for small businesses to procure insurance instantly. For commercial insurance carriers, Briza quickens time to market, reduces project risk, and gives the carrier broad digital distribution without having to manage hundreds of individual relationships with developers.
About Briza
Briza offers a unified commercial insurance API that enables developers to incorporate instant commercial insurance procurement within a native user experience. Briza does the heavy lifting of managing multiple carrier integrations, enabling developers to access multiple top carriers with just a single integration. With Briza, carriers can more efficiently distribute their products, while agencies can quote, bind, and issue policies in seconds. The company has distribution partnerships with leading insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway Guard, Hiscox, CNA, Markel, Acuity, AmTrust, EMPLOYERS, Coterie, and more, as well as national wholesalers and managing general agencies.
For Briza inquiries, please contact:
Kevin Bracken
Head of Growth
Media Contact
Kevin Bracken, Briza, Inc., +1 5163120693, kbracken@briza.io
SOURCE Briza, Inc.