TUCSON, Ariz. , June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genius Avenue, a cutting-edge customer acquisition and management platform and advanced capabilities provider for insurance and benefits, is making payments even more flexible and secure for their partners by now accepting and processing cryptocurrency. There will be no additional charge for this new service. Powered by BitPay, currencies include Bitcoin, Etherium, PAX, USDC, XRP, GUSD, and more, with the option of instant conversion into USD.
Founded in 2007, Genius Avenue provides holistic, comprehensive services for the benefits industry, including enrollment technology, administration and marketing services. The company delivers insurance carriers, voluntary benefits providers, brokers & agents, and group insurance companies with easy-to-manage turnkey solutions that allow firms to stay agile and profitable in a rapidly changing regulatory and economic environment.
"Genius Avenue was founded on a philosophy of providing convenience, freedom and cutting-edge innovation for our clients. Expanding their payment options with cryptocurrency was an obvious evolution," said Charlie Horn, Founder and Chairman of Genius Avenue.
"Always striving to be early adopters, the Genius Avenue tech team is enthusiastic about our newest steps into cryptocurrency. Our passion for increasing enrollment and improving the customer experience results in an abundance of impressive features for our clients to implement," said Megan Wood, VP of Partnerships and Revenue for Genius Avenue.
About Genius Avenue
Any product carrier, voluntary benefit, brokerage, agency, or association can leverage Genius Avenue's versatile, mobile-friendly platform, unique capabilities, and industry expertise to accelerate their business while unlocking new opportunities and establishing a better customer experience. Genius Avenue delivers outstanding solutions, perfectly matched to our clients' unique needs that, make customer acquisition and management easier and more effective.
Media Contact
Liam Maddock, 5Lights / Genius Avenue, +1 5203604763, liam.maddock@geniusavenue.com
SOURCE Genius Avenue