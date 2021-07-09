PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Hofmann, Founder and President of InSync Training, will present a session on "Scenario-based Learning in the Virtual Classroom" at the Virtual Training Online Conference presented by The Learning Guild taking place on August 4-5, 2021. The annual event is where learning professionals gather to discover what works in learning and development. The program offers learning experiences that cater to all roles and provides real solutions for implementing new strategies, increasing learner engagement, leveraging the power of emerging technologies, and more.
Virtual training has become a primary focus for businesses. According to Forbes.com the transformation to digital has been rapid in all areas, but the progression in L&D over the past 10 months is arguably greater than that seen over the last 10 years.
"I am very excited to speak on the topic of Scenario-Based learning at this year's Virtual Training Online Conference," said InSync's Jennifer Hofmann. "The pandemic forced virtual classrooms into the spotlight. Now that this delivery format is almost universally accepted as a valid training methodology, it's time to move past the 'point and click' of how to use the software and start to talk about how to use it to teach. Scenario-Based learning is very effective way to stimulate intellectual engagement in our learners. My Learning Guild session will demonstrate how virtual learning, when designed well, can be as effective as a face-to-face learning experience."
InSync Training is the leading provider of live virtual and blended corporate training and facilitation programs. Founded in 2000, InSync Training, a WBENC and WEConnect certified woman-owned small business (WOSB), sets standards for live virtual and blended learning. Widely recognized as a global innovator in new and evolving learning and professional development techniques, we create, model, and implement modern training best practices.
Tickets for The Learning Guild Virtual Training Online Conference can be purchased at https://www.learningguild.com/online-conferences/content/6488/virtual-training-online-conference-august-2021-program/. Over the course of eight sessions, participants will learn from expert speakers who have accumulated years of experience training and teaching within the virtual space. Participants will walk away with new knowledge needed to apply practical approaches and available technologies for optimizing their own virtual classrooms.
