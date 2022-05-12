The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, Office of International Commerce, approved InSync Training's State Trade Expansion Program funded in part through and grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Through this newly established partnership, women-owned businesses like InSync will now be more aware of the resources of ITA's U.S. Commercial Service to further support their export growth.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, Office of International Commerce, approved InSync Training's State Trade Expansion Program funded in part through and grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The support was for eBook and video production for the Australian Institute of Training and Development, AITD 2022 Conference, sponsored by InSync Training, a WEConnect International certified woman-owned business headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.
"AITD was thrilled to work with InSync Training to deliver our largest virtual conference to date, AITD 2022. As an industry leader in virtual training, InSync were the perfect partner to provide value, insight, and practical services to our audience of L&D professionals across Australia and beyond. We really appreciate InSync's invaluable contribution to our flagship annual event and would be delighted to partner with them again in the future," said Ben Campbell, General Manager of AITD.
InSync was recently connected with ITA's U.S. Commercial Service New Hampshire office to explore new international exporting opportunities. The International Trade Association (ITA) and WEConnect International work together to help create trade promotion activities in support of women's economic empowerment.
"InSync is all about building collaborative and nurturing learning environments and we truly believe integrating cultures from all over the world encourages rich sharing and learning," said Jennifer Hofmann, president and founder of InSync Training. "In June we're thrilled to begin offering virtual and hybrid training courses for design, facilitation, and design in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)."
InSync has a 20-year history of providing virtual training facilitation, production and design services and has begun expanding into Europe, Asia, and Australia. As part of its strategy to expand globally, InSync joined WeConnect International's virtual conferences and matchmaking sessions. Through this newly established partnership, women-owned businesses like InSync will now be more aware of the resources of ITA's U.S. Commercial Service to further support their export growth.
Learn more about the Australian course offerings or visit insynctraining.com for more on InSync Training's industry-recognized public certifications, group certifications or corporate service solutions.
About InSync Training
Founded in 2000, InSync has 20+ years' experience supporting a variety of enterprise-wide virtual training programs for Fortune 50, 100 and 500 clients and have certified over 25,000 L&D professionals with its best-of-class approach. With a global team of 140 expert Instructional designers, researchers, and professional facilitators support clients' corporate training needs, including programmatic management and logistical support, traditional "train-the-trainer" services, blended learning, instructional design/development services, and facilitation/production services.
InSync Training is an IACET Accredited Provider and regularly supports 6000+ hours of live, online, virtual, blended, and remote instruction per month in Zoom, MS Teams, Webex, Adobe Connect, Kaltura and other virtual classroom platforms. Content is supported in 20 languages and dialects.
