InSync Training celebrates 15 years as an IACET Accredited Provider. InSync Training offers IACET CEUs for its world-class Train-The-Trainer certifications, recognized globally for maximizing engagement and effectiveness in the virtual classroom, and comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSync Training, the original leader in the field of virtual training for more than 20 years, announced today that it is celebrating 15 years of accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).
As an IACET Accredited Provider, InSync Training offers IACET CEUs for its world-class Train-The-Trainer certifications, recognized globally for maximizing engagement and effectiveness in the virtual classroom, and comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.
"IACET is widely regarded as the gold standard in professional training accreditation," said Jennifer Hofmann, president, and founder of InSync Training. "We look forward to many more cycles of accreditation with IACET and continuing to offer the highest international quality in blended and virtual training services."
Since 2008, InSync has consistently met IACET rigorous accreditation criteria which includes quality of assessment, instructional design processes and standards, learner support, staff and support training mechanisms, and business viability and data security.
IACET's mission is to improve the quality of continuing education and training worldwide through its accreditation, thereby advancing the global workforce. IACET CEUs are acknowledged by more than 400 organizations in 20 different countries.
About InSync Training
InSync Training provides comprehensive, effective, and innovative training solutions, enabling learning and development professionals and organizations to realize the full potential of individual and organizational growth, on a global scale. The organization regularly supports 6000+ hours of live, online, virtual, blended, and remote instruction per month in Zoom, MS Teams, Webex, Adobe Connect, Kaltura and other virtual classroom platforms. Content is supported in 20 languages and dialects.
Founded in 2000, InSync has 20+ years' experience supporting a variety of enterprise-wide virtual training programs for Fortune 50, 100 and 500 clients and have certified over 25,000 L&D professionals with its best-of-class approach. Instructional designers, researchers, and professional facilitators support clients' corporate training needs, including programmatic management and logistical support, traditional "train-the-trainer" services, blended learning, instructional design/development services, and facilitation/production services.
Media Contact
Janice Murphy, InSync Training, 6039572727, janice.murphy@insynctraining.com
SOURCE InSync Training