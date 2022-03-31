Virtual training pioneer, InSync Training, announced today the launch of InSync Academy, an innovative interactive course calendar with over 35 upcoming free and paid virtual and blended internationally accredited training certifications and workshops available to the public and to organizations seeking to design, facilitate and produce learning programs that engage, motivate and increase effectiveness among today's remote workforce.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual training pioneer, InSync Training, announced today the launch of InSync Academy, an innovative interactive course calendar with over 35 upcoming free and paid virtual and blended internationally accredited training certifications and workshops available to the public and to organizations seeking to design, facilitate and produce learning programs that engage, motivate and increase effectiveness among today's remote workforce.
"Today's biggest skill gaps for hybrid team managers is in team building and training," said Jennifer Hofmann, president, and founder of InSync Training. "Our primary goal was to design a vibrant easy-to-use calendar where learning and training professionals can gain immediate access to the comprehensive world-class courses, technology and tools required to excel in today's hybrid work setting. Because the training landscape is evolving so quickly, we've added several new programs in 2022 – including Hybrid Virtual Learning and Certified Virtual Learning Coach®."
The user-centric calendar is responsive across all platforms and devices and features free, paid and bundle course search options. Users can choose from the learning and development industry's most comprehensive, leading-edge courses in the following categories: Course Design, Effective Facilitation, Seamless Production, Learning Technology and Trending Topics. Course details, including dates, CEU information, and pricing are available for review with a secure, easy-to-use enrollment platform.
In addition to the new calendar function, InSync.com offers a wide range of eLearning resources and educational content, including The InQuire Engagement Framework®, research-based cognition and brain-science best practices that can be customized to help companies overcome learning and development training challenges, increase staff readiness, and adapt to the rapid changes in virtual training.
Visit insynctraining.com for more information on InSync's certificate courses, conferences, webinars, podcast and blog.
About InSync Training
Founded in 2000, InSync has 20+ years' experience supporting a variety of enterprise-wide virtual training programs for Fortune 50, 100 and 500 clients and have certified over 25,000 L&D professionals with its best-of-class approach. With a global team of 140 expert Instructional designers, researchers, and professional facilitators support clients' corporate training needs, including programmatic management and logistical support, traditional "train-the-trainer" services, blended learning, instructional design/development services, and facilitation/production services.
InSync Training is an IACET Accredited Provider and regularly supports 6000+ hours of live, online, virtual, blended, and remote instruction per month in Zoom, MS Teams, Webex, Adobe Connect, Kaltura and other virtual classroom platforms. Content is supported in 20 languages and dialects.
Media Contact
Janice Murphy, InSync Training, 6039572727, janice.murphy@insynctraining.com
SOURCE InSync Training