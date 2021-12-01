HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INT announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that INT has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.
Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates INT as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from production operations and optimization to new energy solutions, and more.
To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled Partners to help accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.
"INT is extremely proud to achieve the AWS Energy Competency designation," said Olivier Lhemann, President at INT. "Our team is dedicated to helping our customers accelerate their transformation to the cloud by leveraging our platform, IVAAP, which offers complex subsurface visualization, dashboarding, and collaboration capabilities—all accessed seamlessly in the cloud with AWS."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
INT helps energy companies accelerate the development of energy digital solutions by embedding complex data visuals with IVAAP visualization platform in the cloud. INT works closely with over 100 energy companies such as TGS, a provider of a diverse range of Energy Data for more than 40 years.
"Our partnership with INT and the integration of IVAAP with our ecommerce/cloud platform allowed us to greatly reduce our time to market while delivering robust visualization tools that our clients wanted," said Jim Burke, Software Development Manager at TGS. "Now, our clients can not only visualize log data, but they can also perform analytics—all on AWS."
ABOUT INT
INT software empowers the largest energy and services companies in the world to visualize their complex subsurface data (seismic, well log, reservoir, and schematics in 2D/3D). INT offers a visualization platform (IVAAP) and libraries (GeoToolkit) developers can use with their data ecosystem to deliver subsurface solutions (Exploration, Drilling, Production). INT's powerful HTML5/JavaScript technology can be used for data aggregation, API services, and high-performance visualization of G&G and petrophysical data in a browser. INT simplifies complex subsurface data visualization.
For more information about INT data visualization products, please visit http://www.int.com.
INT, the INT logo, IVAAP, and GeoToolkit are trademarks of Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact
Fabrice Buron, Interactive Network Technologies, +1 (713) 975-7434, fabrice.buron@int.com
SOURCE Interactive Network Technologies