HOUSTON, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INT is pleased to announce our partnership with The Open Group OSDU™ Forum as part of the new Mercury Release. INT's flagship data visualization platform, IVAAP, offers a unique way for operators to search, explore, interact with, and automate their data on OSDU in a single platform in the cloud.
Developed by The Open Group OSDU™ Forum, the OSDU Data Platform is an Open Source, standards-based and technology-agnostic data platform for the energy industry that stimulates innovation, industrializes data management, and reduces time to market for new solutions.
For companies adopting OSDU, IVAAP is a powerful, fast, and cost-effective alternative to custom building an application or assembling multiple components to visualize domain data. INT partners with all major cloud providers that support OSDU — AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and RedHat OpenShift by IBM. And it includes multiple customization options, including an SDK to provide a complete, end-to-end visualization solution.
Olivier Lhemann, founder and president of INT, explains: "As more energy companies transition their data and workflows to the cloud, it's more important than ever to have a common data standard. Our work with OSDU is critical to helping companies solve the challenge of interoperability, of viewing their data from a single application, eliminating silos and liberating workflows. IVAAP is a universal cloud viewer that significantly reduces time to market and accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies."
To learn more about IVAAP and how it works with OSDU, visit INT.com/IVAAP.
ABOUT INT:
INT software empowers the energy companies to visualize their complex data (seismic, well log, reservoir, and schematics in 2D/3D). INT offers a visualization platform (IVAAP) and libraries (GeoToolkit) that developers can use with their data ecosystem to deliver subsurface solutions (Exploration, Drilling, Production). INT's powerful HTML5/JavaScript technology can be used for data aggregation, API services, high-performance visualization of G&G and petrophysical data in a browser. INT simplifies complex subsurface data visualization.
ABOUT THE OPEN GROUP OSDU FORUM:
The Open Group OSDUTM Forum enables the Energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing Energy needs. The OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more. More information on the OSDU Forum can be found here.
ABOUT THE OPEN GROUP:
The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. For more information, visit http://www.opengroup.org.
INT, the INT logo, and IVAAP are trademarks of Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.
Open Subsurface Data Universe™ and OSDU™ are trademarks of The Open Group.
Media Contact
Fabrice Buron, Interactive Network Technologies, +1 (713) 975-7434, fabrice.buron@int.com
SOURCE Interactive Network Technologies