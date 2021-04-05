PHOENIX, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced that Aaron Mahimainathan has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Mahimainathan has over 20 years of B2B product leadership experience and most recently served as the Chief Product Officer at mobile app insights and analytics provider, App Annie. In his new role, Mahimainathan will lead the company's product vision, strategy, and roadmap, driving continued value and usability to Integrate's customers.
"Today's B2B marketers are faced with an unpredictable, digital and remote world, and our goal is to support them with a scalable, omnichannel solution that engages the right buyers with the right messages at the right times," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO and founder of Integrate. "We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Integrate family. With his proven track record leading customer-centric product development, product management and product platform strategy, Aaron will help us ensure that Integrate delivers upon the promise of Precision Demand Marketing."
Integrate recently launched its Demand Acceleration Platform (DAP) to enable marketers to put buyers and their process at the center of everything they do and execute on a Precision Demand Marketing approach. Integrate's DAP provides a scalable solution for high-growth and enterprise organizations to drive omnichannel demand strategies, orchestrate intelligent buyer and account journeys, convert more leads and accounts to revenue, and demonstrate marketing return on investment.
"I'm excited to be joining Integrate at such a pivotal time in the evolution of B2B marketing and in the trajectory of the company," said Mahimainathan. "This role combines my passion for marketing and ad technologies, as well as collaborating closely with the CMO and their teams. I look forward to leading Integrate's products into the new era of Precision Demand Marketing."
Previously at App Annie, Mahimainathan led all products and LABS innovation teams. Under Mahimainathan's leadership, App Annie's became the first and only unified data science powered platform combining comprehensive market data and first party actionable insights.
Prior to App Annie, Mahimainathan held the role of Chief Product Officer at Telerik Inc., a mobile and web development platform and tools company, and also held product leadership roles with SAP, Siebel Systems and Oracle. Mahimainathan holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley and a MS in Engineering from the State University of New York, Syracuse.
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert leads to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation.
