PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the appointment of The Trade Desk's SVP of Product, Gruia Pitigoi-Aron to its Board of Directors. With six years leading product at the largest programmatic advertising Demand Side Platform (DSP) in the world, Pitigoi-Aron has significant leadership experience scaling a product organization from pre-IPO to post-IPO.
"Because the B2B buyer's journey has gone more digital, the growth in our business has outperformed even our most aggressive forecasts," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO and co-founder of Integrate. "We are excited to welcome Gruia to our Board of Directors. His experience building one of the most successful products ever created in marketing tech will help steer us in the right direction as we continue to scale our products globally."
"I am honored to join Integrate's board and look forward to working with Jeremy and the rest of the team at this critical juncture of the company's growth," said Pitigoi-Aron. "Integrate's vision and its market opportunity has the potential to transform B2B marketing, and I'm excited to support the company in expanding its product in today's new era of Precision Demand Marketing."
Prior to joining The Trade Desk, Pitigoi-Aron spent 10 years at Microsoft scaling and managing products such as Outlook.com/Hotmail, Windows Live Agents, and BizTalk Server. Pitigoi-Aron currently serves on the board of IAB Tech Lab, a non-profit consortium for developing digital advertising technology standards. He is also the founder, CEO and president of non-profit, Open Hand Stewardship, which supports the vulnerable, with a focus on the orphan and the widow.
Pitigoi-Aron received his M.S. in Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.
About Integrate
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
