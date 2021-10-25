PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced that Mike Kaplan has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Kaplan has over 25 years of experience in operations, customer success, professional services, business management, strategy and leadership. Kaplan joins from Salesforce where he has spent the past ten years in leadership roles focused on scaling the business and getting to the next stage of growth, including VP for Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Interaction Studio business, VP of Global Success, VP of Global Services & Operations, and VP of North America Services & Global Operations. In his new role, Kaplan will lead Integrate's global customer strategy, including customer success, professional services, and technical support teams.
"As B2B marketing becomes increasingly buyer-driven, digital and omnichannel, it's never been a more important time to have strong customer-centric leadership," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO and founder of Integrate. "We are excited to welcome Mike to the team. With his extensive experience in martech, passion for the customer, and ability to connect ideas and strategies across functions, Mike has the necessary expertise to support Integrate in our next stage of global growth."
"The three most important qualities that propel companies are product, people and culture, and Integrate excels at all three," said Kaplan. "I'm honored to be joining a high-growth company that puts customers at the center of everything they do, and I look forward to collaborating with the product and go-to-market teams at Integrate to provide an exceptional customer journey."
At Salesforce, Kaplan managed global teams with responsibility for operational scale across multiple functions and regions. Prior to Salesforce, Kaplan was at ExactTarget which was acquired by Salesforce. He's also held roles at Acuite Consulting Solutions, BKD LLP, Oracle, and Ernst & Young. Kaplan rounds out Integrate's Customer Success and Professional Services leadership team alongside recent hires, Marya Lyons, VP of Professional Services and Scott Thomas, VP of Customer Success.
Kaplan received his MBA in Finance from Butler University and has bachelor's degrees in Operations Management and Computer Information Systems from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
About Integrate
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
