PHOENIX , Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall MarTech Solution" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform enables B2B marketers to address the growing demands and needs of buyer-driven, omnichannel marketing. The platform provides marketers with the flexibility and adaptability to quickly react to shifting buyer's needs, invest where needed and orchestrate connected buying experiences with less budget waste.
The platform provides an account-based, customizable, precision demand approach across all channels to centralize and connect their demand engine to target the right buyers, activate across channels, connect to an integrated martech ecosystem, measure in real-time across all demand channels, and govern incoming and outgoing data for 100% marketability and compliance. With Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform, B2B marketers can implement personalized buyer experiences with cross-channel performance visibility, ensuring they are engaging the right buyers with the right messages at the right times.
"At Integrate, we are committed to providing the tools and technology to enable B2B marketing customers to connect their data, channels, technologies and team members so they can scale their Precision Demand Marketing efforts and accelerate their pipeline," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO at Integrate. "With a competitive landscape of over 8000 vendors across the Martech landscape, we are honored to win the MarTech Breakthrough Award for 'Best Overall MarTech Solution' and look forward to continued innovation and growth to support the marketing community."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"With poor data quality hindering actionable outreach, lowering conversion rates and eating into demand budgets, data governance is perhaps the most challenging aspect for marketers today," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Precision data quality addressing this challenge head-on, supporting more impactful marketing initiatives that reach the right buyers at the right time with the right message – and Integrate is a pioneering innovator in this category. We extend our sincere congratulations to Integrate for winning our marquee 'Best Overall MarTech Solution' award and look forward to continued 'breakthrough' innovation from the Company in the future."
Integrate also includes a built-in martech ecosystem that unifies hundreds of technology companies, data partners, service providers and marketing agencies, thousands of events and trade shows, and a marketplace of over 150 publishers, making it easier to execute and scale PDM strategies.
About Integrate
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
