NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapGenius, the creative content keyboard that helps you with witty and relatable captions for all social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat, announced a strategic merger with Integrate Social Group, the social media marketing powerhouse behind the viral Instagram accounts @lmao, @singers and @randomvideos.
The merger positions Exodus Media Group as a new leader in the digital marketing space as both entities now garnish over 1 billion monthly views and a 20 million plus audience of over 70% Millennials and Generation Z. The two will now operate under Exodus Media Group as they reportedly begin acquisition discussions this week.
"The LA Times reported that Gen Z is the biggest consumer cohort globally spending over $143B last year in the US. Influencer marketing is also projected to grow from $5.5B in 2019 to $22.3B in 2024. This merger makes sense as our patented content keyboard is now backed by Integrate Social's extensive audience which increases our ability to help brands advertise more effectively," says Jordan Verroi, Founder & CEO.
"It really just made sense," said Joey Hickson, Founder & CEO of Integrate Social. "We've built an incredibly engaged audience and tailored marketing solutions that have helped numerous Fortune 100 companies move the needle when it comes to digital marketing. Merging with CapGenius enables us to increase advertising value to brands looking for additional sources for creative ad revenue. Now that we offer a solution to advertise within the keyboard, we secure more market share in today's rapidly moving digital race."
About CapGenius:
CapGenius acts as a simple search engine generating on-demand content and publishes it through a downloadable mobile keyboard on the App Store. Users can instantly search for captions, find relevant content, and use anywhere they access their native keyboard. CapGenius recently announced a strategic integration with GIPHY who was just acquired by Facebook for $400M.
Download, visit www.capgeniusapp.com and follow their Instagram for more.
About Integrate Social Group:
Integrate Social uses a data backed methodology to create and share content that resonates with Gen Z and Young Millennials. Using this methodology, and through strategic partnerships, Integrate Social has helped brands grow into multi-million and billion dollar companies. They own and operate a robust media portfolio including viral Instagram accounts @lmao , @singers and @randomvideos.
