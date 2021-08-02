NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The integrated building management systems market is poised to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the integrated building management systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the advent of the IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The integrated building management systems market analysis includes the end-user, component, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations as one of the prime reasons driving the integrated building management systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The integrated building management systems market covers the following areas:
Integrated Building Management Systems Market Sizing
Integrated Building Management Systems Market Forecast
Integrated Building Management Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Azbil Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- and United Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Azbil Corp.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
