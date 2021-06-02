BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FIAOMT and his team at Integrated Dentistry in Bentonville, AR are pleased to share their newly redesigned Hybrid-Responsive™ website at https://www.integrateddentistry.com.
Integrated Dentistry is regionally known as a destination for dental implants, advanced cosmetic dentistry, and smile makeovers. The same eye for detail that goes into Dr. Johnson's dental work has gone into his practice's new website; its beautiful, highly-usable design makes it easy for patients to quickly find the information they need.
"We are always looking for ways to improve our patients' experience of modern dentistry. We're excited to launch this new project and we have done our best to customize it to better serve the needs of our patients and friends," says Derrick Johnson, DDS.
The new website was conceptualized with accessibility at the forefront. The website is mobile-responsive, with an app-like interface on mobile devices for patients' convenience. Navigational menus and organization are intuitive, and hybrid technology means that the Integrated Dentistry website is easy to use and read across all devices, from computers to smartphones and tablets. Patients can access detailed information about their procedures, dental conditions, and aftercare instructions from the site and appointment scheduling is as simple as a tap on the screen or click of the mouse.
An updated website isn't the only recent change at Integrated Dentistry. Dr. Johnson is excited to welcome Robert Dalby, DDS to his team. With this addition, Integrated Dentistry can better serve patients by offering expanded hours and services.
About Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FIAOMT
Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FIAOMT is among the leading dentists in Arkansas. Upon graduating from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Dr. Johnson pursued hundreds of hours of additional training and education to stay on the cutting edge of dental technology and techniques. He is regarded by his peers as an expert in implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and complete smile makeovers.
About Robert Dalby, DDS
Robert Dalby, DDS earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. He takes pride in getting to know the unique needs of each of his patients to help improve their lives. Dr. Dalby enjoys giving back to his community by working with children and providing dental care to underserved populations.
About Integrated Dentistry
Integrated Dentistry provides advanced and general dentistry services for the whole family, with a special focus on cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and solving more complex dental problems. Services include I.V. sedation dentistry, TMJ therapy, smile makeovers, denture alternatives, and veneers. To learn about the practice or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.integrateddentistry.com, or call 479-333-1300 to schedule an appointment at their office: 1101 NE McClain Rd., Bentonville, AR 72712.
