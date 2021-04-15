AMESBURY, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), a nationally recognized digital marketing firm specializing in campaigns for established and emerging franchise brands, has closed out the first quarter with multiple new clients added to its roster as it continues to grow at an impressive clip. The company has been singled out for the third straight year as a top choice for franchise marketing by Entrepreneur Magazine, recognition that speaks to the hard work and commitment the IDS team demonstrates every day and for every company it services.
"Our focus has always been on meeting the unique needs of our clients, and we strive to become an extension of their team," says Steve Galligan, co-founder and CEO of the company. "Our job is to help companies reach their very best customers. We like to think we're experts at that, and we always welcome the opportunity to go the distance," he adds with a chuckle.
The company has added 15 new clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including fast food, home restoration, health and fitness, and more, allowing the IDS team to utilize the breadth of talent and expertise it's known for.
Two recognized names, Venture X, a leader in shared workspaces, and American Family Care, a stalwart in the urgent care industry, saw exciting results as part of IDS' franchise development program before extending their relationships to include franchisee local marketing.
"In terms of potential market share, IDS has taken the time to understand our business, businesses that overlap our space, and helped find other businesses I may not have thought of to target," says Sean Hart, Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development at American Family Care. "They have increased the size of our net, and the fish we are looking for, and in some cases, they've helped bring out the spear that allows us to be very specific and targeted when looking for potential partners."
Other brands recently signed on include iconic fast-food favorite Jack in the Box, as well as Batteries Plus, Mosquito Authority, and Honor Yoga.
"IDS made sure to listen to our needs and helped us establish important goals. Their team is incredibly responsive," says Honor Yoga's Founder and CEO, Maria Turco.
"We're always happy when we can meet one need and identify others," says Joseph Mohay, IDS co-founder and CRO. "It means we're doing our jobs and more!"
Throughout a challenging 2020, the IDS team stayed focused on their mission: provide the very best in digital marketing strategies to a wide range of industries, and they continue to leverage their growth to empowering franchisors during times of economic strength as well as uncertainty.
"Our experience with IDS has been exceptional," says Bill Bates, CEO at Trimac Manufacturing. "They have a committed team that's dedicated to learning about our needs and our business. There has been clear and informative communication throughout each phase, which has also helped us to clarify what our needs are as well."
"Like a lot of businesses, we saw a downturn at the beginning of the pandemic," remembers Galligan. "But we used that time to reinvent ourselves a bit and prepare for what we knew was possible, while at the same time helping many of our clients not just survive, but thrive."
Their vision for themselves, as well as for their clients, appears to be paying off.
