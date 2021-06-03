CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PunchOut2Go today announced that its four new integration solutions for SAP® Ariba® solutions and SAP Commerce Cloud are available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
PunchOut2Go's new solutions connect SAP Ariba solutions and SAP Commerce Cloud to the PunchOut2Go Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), enabling digital procurement capabilities including PunchOut catalogs, sales order automation, eQuoting, electronic invoicing, and advanced shipping notifications.
PunchOut2Go for SAP Commerce Cloud
For B2B businesses that use SAP Commerce Cloud, PunchOut2Go announced PunchOut2Go for SAP Commerce Cloud, which integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud to connect storefronts to any buyer procurement system, including SAP Ariba and more.
PunchOut2Go-powered automation eliminates manual data entry, accelerates the purchase cycle, and helps to eradicate procurement errors. Once connected, buyers can access up-to-date PunchOut catalogs from their eProcurement platform. The iPaaS handles user authentication and two-way communication of transaction documents, including quotes, electronic purchase and sales orders, invoices, and advanced shipping notifications.
PunchOut2Go for SAP Ariba Solutions
PunchOut2Go also announced the availability of three integration solutions for SAP Ariba solutions. Each empowers businesses managing procurement through SAP Ariba solutions to connect with supplier ecommerce stores to enable PunchOut catalogs and a comprehensive procure-to-pay automation suite.
- PunchOut2Go for Salesforce B2B integrates Salesforce B2B Commerce stores with SAP Ariba solutions.
- PunchOut2Go for Magento integrates Magento ecommerce stores with SAP Ariba solutions.
- PunchOut2Go for Anything integrates any ecommerce store with SAP Ariba solutions, bringing the full range of PunchOut2Go-powered automation capabilities to SAP Ariba solutions and hundreds more.
PunchOut2Go enables buyers to purchase more quickly by automating transactions between buyer purchasing systems and sellers. With PunchOut2Go, buyers transact electronically, accessing up-to-date product catalogs within their eProcurement platform.
"Since our inception, we have provided the tools and technology for companies to leverage their commerce technologies and do business with their customers on external purchasing systems," said Brady Behrman, CEO of PunchOut2Go. "PunchOut2Go empowers B2B sellers to enhance any buyer relationship with PunchOut catalogs and purchase order automation. We're helping companies leverage eProcurement and VAN transactions to drive more than 50% of transactions through commerce."
Manufacturers and distributors who offer fast and effective integration with eProcurement can build stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their customers while lowering their cost to serve. GE Healthcare is an excellent example of a company that leveraged PunchOut2Go to drive increased efficiency and enhanced commerce experiences between eProcurement and its SAP Commerce Cloud infrastructure.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
PunchOut2Go is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About PunchOut2Go:
PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration company specializing in connecting commerce business platforms with eProcurement spend management and enterprise resource planning applications, allowing companies worldwide to streamline purchasing processes and transact electronically. PunchOut2Go's flexible iPaaS technology links business applications to automate the flow of purchasing data and reduces integration complexities for PunchOut catalogs, electronic purchase orders, eInvoices, and other B2B sales order automation documents to accelerate business results. Learn more at https://www.punchout2go.com
