CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Used car sales have increased substantially over the past 18 months, representing a significant profit opportunity for auto dealers amidst shrinking inventory and margins in new car sales. But many dealerships, lacking an alternate inventory sourcing channel are missing an important opportunity with private sellers in their market.
The new integration between VAN and vAuto streamlines dealer inventory management with unmatched insight into vehicle demand and alternate sourcing opportunities, helping dealers appraise cars competitively and acquire vehicles quickly.
This integration allows for the seamless transition of appraisal and valuation information with a direct connection to exchange private seller vehicles and vAuto tools without duplicate entry.
Learn more about how the integration between VAN and vAuto can help maximize dealer productivity and profitability by contacting VAN at (855) 952-4949 or visiting buywithvan.com.
Media Contact:
Bill Anderson,
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrations-with-insight-vauto--van-301272838.html
SOURCE Vehicle Acquisition Network