LINCOLN, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Data is a Microsoft partner known for innovative Dynamics payroll, HR, and ACA solutions and services for over 25 years. The company includes payroll tax filing services as part of its Payroll NOW solution for Dynamics 365 Business Central and will begin offering tax filing services for Dynamics GP Payroll in July 2021.
Subscription-based Pricing – As with all Integrity Data solutions and services, tax filing services are subscription-based. This pricing model gives companies the benefit of bundling solutions and services at one predictable, affordable monthly price. Businesses can pay for what they actually use and need vs. a large upfront investment with limited scalability.
Accurate, Timely Tax Filing – The experienced Integrity Data team handles tax filings for all enrolled tax entities.
Ideal for Companies of All Sizes – Integrity Data can manage tax filings for any number of federal, state, municipal, and special tax requirements. Pricing is based on the number of tax entities a company elects to have filed.
Automated Data Transfer – All tax data is captured automatically through payroll processing in Dynamics GP or Payroll NOW and can be approved and transmitted to Integrity Data with just a click of a button.
"Payroll administrators have a lot on their plates already, so eliminating the stress and time demands of managing tax filings is a huge benefit. Many of our GP customers have been with us for decades, and this is one more way we can help them, and the thousands of companies using GP Payroll today have one less thing to worry about," says Bobby Jackson, Integrity Data's GP team leader.
Companies considering a move to Dynamics 365 Business Central will have a seamless transition of payroll and tax filing services with Integrity Data's Payroll NOW solution.
Dan Doolin, Integrity Data's Senior Solution Strategist, adds, "It's important for us that our Dynamics GP customers know we are here to support them for life. If and when they decide to transition to the cloud and Dynamics 365 Business Central, Payroll NOW is ready to take them into the future. Until then, we won't stop working on ways to make them more efficient, strategic, and confident."
About us
Integrity Data has been a leader in providing Microsoft Dynamics payroll and human capital management solutions for more than 25 years. With trusted Dynamics GP Payroll add-ons and a comprehensive Dynamics 365 Payroll App, Integrity Data helps pay a company's most valuable assets – their employees – accurately and efficiently, file payroll taxes, and maintain IRS compliance around the Affordable Care Act. Our experienced team has authored, supported, and implemented many payroll solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics product family. We understand the unique requirements of payroll and continue to make your people our priority. To learn more about Integrity Data's tax filling services for Dynamics GP and Dynamics 365 Business Central, explore the features and benefits online or download the PDF fact sheet.
